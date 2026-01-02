Photos: Addison Rae, Kid Cudi & More at Beyond The Valley 10th Anniversary Edition

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Australia’s largest multi-day festival, Beyond The Valley, officially wrapped its landmark 10th anniversary edition this past weekend. Presented by Untitled Group & triple j, and supported by Visit Victoria, the sold-out festival welcomed 40,000 people to Barunah Plains across four days from December 28 to January 1. Check out photos from the event below.

The edition featured Dom Dolla counting in the new year, Addison Rae making festival history with her first-ever festival appearance, Kid Cudi’s first Australian performance in over a decade, and more. Other artists included JoJo, The Temper Trap, i, Miss Kaninna, Mallrat, 070 Shake, Dance Dome, Dr Dan’s, Turnstile, Chris Stussy, KETTAMA, Ben Böhmer, Channel Tres, Spacey Jane, SWIM, and more.

Since launching in 2014, Beyond The Valley has grown from an idea into Australia's largest camping festival, setting the benchmark for world-class music, stage design and New Year's moments. Over the past decade, BTV has hosted artists including Tyler, The Creator, Peggy Gou, Kaytranada, FISHER, and RÜFÜS DU SOL.

Photo Credit: Sam Verbisky, Ashlea Caygill, Jordan Munns