Tickets on Sale Now For REBEL: A New Musical in Melbourne

After acclaimed productions in 2014 and 2019 and international workshops, Drew Downing’s REBEL will return to Melbourne in 2026. Performances run 5 - 15 March 2026 at the MC Showroom Theatre in Prahran.

This new production is helmed by Director Clary Riven and Musical Director Alex Martello, who also provides new arrangements for the energetic country score.

A Greenroom-nominated musical (including Original Songwriting and Outstanding Australian Writing), REBEL returns to showcase one of Australia’s most exciting new headliners, accompanied by a sensational house band.

The leading player will be announced soon.

Returning to Melbourne for a limited season from 5 March, this production brings an exciting new edge to Downing’s original story and score.

“REBEL has always been a love letter to the queer community. Today, I feel it hits a little harder - a timely reminder of what has been earned and what remains at stake” says writer Drew Downing.

“This story feels alive, urgent and ready to be told in a new way. We are living in a time where queer stories need to be told louder” says Director Clary Riven.

ABOUT THE SHOW

From fireside guitars to big city nightlife, David chases rock and roll to outrun his past. Along the way, he discovers love, loss, and the harsh realities of being queer in a world that refuses to see him. When tragedy calls him back to Texas, he must confront the life he abandoned and find a way to build a future that honors both his heart and his family.

Featuring a Greenroom-nominated score, Rebel is the gig you don’t want to miss this season.

Rebel is a tribute to the family we choose and the communities we need.