Michael Buble Will Embark On An Australian Tour In February 2020

TEG DAINTY announced today that global superstar Michael Buble will return in February 2020 with a 36-piece orchestra to thrill Australian audiences on his five-city tour taking in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth.

An Evening with Michael Buble 2020 National Tour Dates:



Tuesday 4 & Wednesday 5 February - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Friday 7 February - Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

Wednesday 12 & Thursday 13 February - Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Saturday 15 & Sunday 16 February - Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

Friday 21 February - Perth RAC Arena

Tickets to Michael Buble's national tour go on sale on Wednesday 5 June from 10am (local time) at www.ticketek.com.au. A Telstra Plus member presale starts Thursday 30 May, with staggered times from 10.00am and is open until Monday 3 June. Go to telstra.com/buble for further details including local market times.



President and CEO of TEG DAINTY Paul Dainty said he was delighted to bring Michael Buble back to Australia: "Michael is a superstar and Australian fans are amongst his biggest in the world, he is an artist who has completed multiple sold-out world tours, won four Grammy Awards and sold more than 60 million records, including 3.3 million in Australia, during the course of his extraordinary career," Mr Dainty said.

Buble said he was thrilled to be playing all of his hits plus songs from the most recent album for Australian audiences.

"I'm really excited to be heading back on tour and to play for Australian audiences again," he said. "It's been six years since my last Australian tour and so much has happened in that time. I can't wait to sing some of my all-time favourites and to share my new songs and stories."

This tour is supporting Buble's album, which has achieved Gold status in Australia since its release in November 2018 when it debuted at #2 on the ARIA Albums Chart, the Herald Sun said Bubl was back to doing what he does best telling love stories.

Buble has achieved five number one albums in Australia, including 2013's To Be Loved, 2011's Christmas, 2009's Crazy Love, 2007's Call Me Irresponsible and 2003's Michael Buble, and eight top five albums. His Christmas album has sold more than one million albums in Australia.

Tickets for An Evening with Michael Buble 2020 National Tour go on sale to the general public on Wednesday 5 June from 10am (local time) at www.ticketek.com.au.



New Zealand fans, stay tuned for an announcement soon.



Check www.michaelbuble.com and www.tegdainty.com/michaelbuble for more tour information.





