Melbourne International Singers Festival 2019 Presents Three Fantastic Events On Day One

The 10th anniversary Melbourne International Singers Festival has commenced, with three fabulous events on day one. Starting with our pre-school BE KIND concert and launch starring award winning 'Pevan & Sarah's' new anti-bullying single, featuring THECHO!R and Choir of Hard Knocks. Even the smallest acts of kindness can help in the effort to eradicate bullying.

A vocal workshop Permission to Shine followed, with senior singers honing their skills with award winning singer & teacher Dr Jonathon Welch AM. Day one was rounded out with our inaugural Rock Choir, led by two of Australia's music legends, Grace Knight (Eurogliders) & Jonathon (Choir of Hard Knocks) complete with a live band.

We're just getting started ..... and can't wait for the rest of the Festival, as choirs from around Australia join us, with acclaimed conductor & arranger George Torbay and award winning singer, songwriter and conductor Kavisha Mazzella AM as guest conductors. We are also delighted to welcome back the award winning jazz quartet 'The Velvetones'.

#MISF19 will be a feast of singing, workshopping, community, friendship and fun!!!

Be Challenged, Inspired and Entertained. Our concert program features something for everyone -

On Friday at 7.30pm - Festival Welcome Concert - Featuring THE NEW HIP with Stephen Blackburn & From Russia With Love with XL ARTS & LIANE KEEGAN

On Saturday at 7.30pm - Festival Showcase Concert #1 - THECHO!R, Latrobe Valley Community Choir, Choir of Southern Lights, Vocal Fusion, & Divine Divas of Sunbury, with special guest singer and songwriter, Kavisha Mazzella AM.

On Sunday at 7.30pm - Festival Showcase Concert #2 - Voices of Casey, Vox Harmony, Southern Sistars, Southern Brothers & Show Group with special guests, jazz a cappella quartet, The Velvetones

On Monday at 2.30pm - Festival Finale Concert Massed Festival Choirs led by Guest Conductors George Torbay and Kavisha Mazzella AM, and all the participating choirs & singers, with MC Dr Jonathon Welch AM

Why not take advantage of our Concert Package and attend ALL FOUR of our sensational concerts (with a special BUY 3 GET ONE 1 FREE offer!). Our concert package is $90 Full and $60 for concession or U18. Alternatively you can still purchase tickets for individual concerts of course, $30 Full and $20 for concession or U18. Book at https://www.playitforward.org.au/events-home





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You