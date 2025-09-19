Mel Robbins Adds 2026 Australian and New Zealand 'Let Them! Tour' Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mel Robbins is officially hitting the road again. Back by overwhelming demand, Robbins is bringing her highly anticipated “Let Them! Tour 2026" to Australian stages, including Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.

A Mel Robbins Artist presale starts Tuesday, September 23, at 1:00 pm local time here. GP Tickets on sale are on sale Thursday, September 25 at 10:00 am local time.

The Let Them Tour 2026 offers an evening filled with real stories, deep breakthroughs, and life-changing tools drawn from Robbins’ bestselling book, The Let Them Theory – the #1 bestselling non-fiction book of 2025, with over 7 million copies sold to date.

At each stop of the Let Them Tour 2026, audiences can expect brand-new content and never-before-shared stories. The show will feature moments that spark real-time breakthroughs, live experiences with practical tools for navigating life’s challenges, and more.

New Zealand and Australian Tour Dates

AUCKLAND – NZICC Theatre FRIDAY MARCH 20

BRISBANE – Convention & Exhibition Centre – MONDAY MARCH 23

SYDNEY – ICC Sydney Theatre WEDNESDAY MARCH 25

MELBOURNE – MCEC Plenary Theatre SATURDAY MARCH 28

About Mel Robbins

Mel Robbins is the creator and host of the award-winning The Mel Robbins Podcast, one of the most successful podcasts in the world, and a #1 New York Times bestselling author. She has amassed 38 million followers online and is one of the most respected experts in mindset, life improvement, and behavior change.

Her books have been translated into 62 languages and include the #1 New York Times, #1 Amazon, #1 Audible, and #1 Sunday Times bestselling The Let Them Theory, which is the top selling book of 2025 according to Publisher’s Weekly, with 6 million copies sold within six months of its release date. It is on pace to have the best non-fiction book launch of all time. She is also the author of the multimillion-copy-selling The 5 Second Rule, The High 5 Habit, and seven #1 audiobook releases on Audible.

Her Boston-based media production company, 143 Studios, produces award-winning content, podcasts, events, audio series, online courses, journals, and books, along with professional development education for partners like Starbucks, Ulta Beauty, JP Morgan Chase, LinkedIn, Headspace, and Audible.

The Mel Robbins Podcast has won some of the most prestigious awards given to podcasts, including Webby, Signal Awards, and more. It was also recognized as one of Apple Podcasts' Top Shared and Followed Shows of 2024 and 2023 and Spotify Top Global Shows of 2024. Notable accolades for Robbins include being named to Time 100 Most Influential Digital Voices of 2025, a Forbes 50 Over 50 Honoree, USA Today Top 5 Mindset & Performance Coaches in the World, and one of the fifty most influential influencers on The Hollywood Reporter’s Creator A-List in 2024.

Photo credit: Scott Eisen