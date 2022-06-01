Malthouse Theatre Announces Part 2 Of Its 2022 Season Featuring Three New Australian Works

Malthouse Theatre today unveiled three more works in its Season 2022 line up including the world premieres of Anna K starring Caroline Craig ((Underbelly, Blue Heelers) a sinister comedy by Ra Chapman who is making her mainstage debut with K-BOX plus the premiere of Monsters, a co-production with Stephanie Lake Company starring Pamela Rabe.

Tickets to all three productions go on sale, Wednesday 8 June at malthousetheatre.com.au

ANNA K

12 August - 4 September

Commissioned by Malthouse Theatre and written by award winning Austrian playwright Susie Miller (Prima Facie) Anna K weaves a breakneck story of romance, love, power and justice.

Anna Kay - a top rating television journalist, mother and wife - is now a news subject herself, and the haters are piling on. After taking a lifetime to build a successful career with integrity, it has taken one simple tweet to completely unravel it - and the haters are now piing on. She soon discovers that no amount of credibility makes you impervious to the institutions that maintain the status quo. Truth at all costs, but best stay in your lane.

Directed by Carissa Licciardello, Anna K will star Caroline Craig (Underbelly, Blue Heelers) with Callan Colley (This Time, Maybe) and Louisa Mignon (Wentworth).

K-BOX

2-18 September

Ra Chapman, Malthouse Theatre's 2018/2019 writers in residence makes her mainstage theatre debut with K-Box, a comical new play about a 30-something year old Korean adoptee who brings guts and hard truths to the suburban family dinner table.

Lucy hasn't been home in a while. But she's quit her job, dumped her boyfriend, and turned up on her adoptive parents' doorstep needing somewhere to crash. And nothing seems quite as she left it.

George and Shirley don't know what to do with their daughter. She's depressed, she's a mess, and she's stumbled across an old cardboard box that was once full of childhood memories but is now completely empty.

Lucy and her parents haven't always seen eye to eye on everything, but when a K-Pop star who mysteriously wanders into their lives, asking dangerous questions about her Korean roots, new fault lines are exposed in the family unit that become impossible to hide.

K-Box will star acclaimed actress and burlesque favourite Maude Davey along with Syd Brisbane (Because The Night) and newcomers Susanna Qian and Jeffrey Liu.



MONSTERS

24 November - 11 December

From November, the premiere of Monsters sees Malthouse Theatre Artistic Director, Matthew Lutton collaborates with choreographer Stephanie Lake, and Sydney-based writer Emme Hoy to create a chilling adventure into the darkness featuring stage and screen star Pamela Rabe The Testament of Mary, Wentworth) and Stephanie Lake Company dancers.

Over four brief adrenalin filled acts, Pamela Rabe portrays a woman who goes searching for her sister in a chasm that has opened in a city. Conjuring the journey deep into the cavern through haunting text, she encounters metaphoric monsters and a literal monster on the way down.

Three dancers-Samantha Hines, Josie Weise, Kimball Wong-move in and out of the set, a dark and gaping cave, as they evoke images of what she sees in the dark.