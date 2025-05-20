MSO Secret Symphony Returns With Three Mystery Events In 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The MSO's intimate concert series Secret Symphony will return across Melbourne this June, August and October with three pop-up performances that bring classical music to life in the most unexpected places.

Over the past decade, each Secret Symphony performance has transformed a hidden corner of Melbourne into a secret concert experience, with locations unveiled in the hours leading up to the performance.

From the depths of the aquarium or the moonlit Melbourne Museum to performances of Bach's Coffee Cantata at St Ali in South Melbourne, MSO musicians deliver delightful surprises and sensational music. Previous programs have included Haydn, Bach and Barber alongside Rihanna and Radiohead.

Ticket buyers are encouraged to follow a trail of clues on the Secret Symphony Instagram page to discover the location and reveal the stunning repertoire to be performed. The secret location will be revealed to audiences 48 hours prior to the performance.

The online mystery begins on Instagram from 24 May with new hints being released regularly up until the final reveal. The question has been asked. What does Secret Symphony hold for audiences in June? A rooftop garden of seasonal favourites? Heroic anthems in an historic laneway? Or something a little further afield?

A 3-concert package is available for the 2025 program.

Dates/time:

Secret Symphony 1: Friday 6 June, 9pm

Secret Symphony 2: Thursday 28 August, 7.15pm

Secret Symphony 3: Friday 31 October, 8pm

Package and single ticket details:

Tickets to individual performances: $30

Packages: $78

Transaction fee / order: $7

