Lime Cordiale Adds Third Melbourne Show

Due to popular demand, Lime Cordiale and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra have announced a third live concert experience for Melbourne on Saturday 13 September!

Collaborating with Lime Cordiale are symphony conductor, Vanessa Scammell (Birds of Tokyo, The Cat Empire) and arranger, Alex Turley (Genesis Owusu, Dan Sultan). Together with Lime Cordiale’s Oliver and Louis Leimbach, they have dived into the full Lime Cordiale catalogue and created an exciting set list with a symphonic twist.

“We’re thrilled to be adding a third and FINAL show at Hamer Hall with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra! We’ve been working on this show over the past few months and can’t wait to share what we’ve prepared. It’s sounding so different!” said Oliver and Louis.

Hear your favourite Lime Cordiale tracks soar to electrifying new heights - from stirring strings to thunderous brass, including hits Robbery, Temper Temper, Dirt Cheap and more.

Lime Cordiale has amassed over 500 million streams on Spotify, 40 million Apple Music streams, with YouTube views exceeding 30 million. Their infectious performances and genuine, generous interactions with their fans have made them one of Australia’s most in-demand acts, playing to wildly enthusiastic crowds across Australia and overseas.

Lime Cordiale’s third studio album, Enough of The Sweet Talk, was released in July 2024 and was the first ever recipient of the ARIA’s Australian #1 Award, which is handed out to the best-selling homegrown album. It’s a headrush of enchanting indie-pop; a tour de force that showcases how much Lime Cordiale both continues to remain tied to their roots and evolve exponentially. The album features singles Cold Treatment, The Big Reveal, Ou L'Hypocrite, Pedestal, Imposter Syndrome, Colin, Country Club, and Facts of Life, as well as another six tracks.

Enough Of The Sweet Talk follows on from albums 14 Steps To A Better You and Permanent Vacation, and Cordi Elba – their acclaimed collaboration with actor/musician/DJ and record label boss Idris Elba.

