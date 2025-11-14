K-Pop Group ATEEZ Details 2026 Australian Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The globally acclaimed K-pop group ATEEZ has announced their highly anticipated Australian headline tour. Titled ATEEZ 2026 WORLD TOUR [IN YOUR FANTASY] IN AUSTRALIA, it is set to take place in March 2026 following their 2024-2025 WORLD TOUR [TOWARDS THE LIGHT : WILL TO POWER].

Recently honored as iHeartRadio's “K-Pop Artist of the Year,” this tour celebrates the group's journey with high-energy performances, choreography, and visuals.

The ATINY MEMBERSHIP ticket presale starts Friday 21 November at 1pm AEDT, with the Frontier Member beginning starts Monday 24 November at 1pm AEDT. General on sale is Tuesday 25 November at 2pm AEDT.

ATEEZ 2026 WORLD TOUR [IN YOUR FANTASY] IN AUSTRALIA

DATE MARKET VENUE Tuesday 3 March, 2026 Melbourne, VIC Rod Laver Arena Friday 6 March, 2026 Sydney, NSW Qudos Bank Arena

ABOUT ATEEZ

The eight members of ATEEZ are HONGJOONG, SEONGHWA, YUNHO, YEOSANG, SAN, MINGI, WOOYOUNG, and JONGHO. The group has attained the distinction of becoming a ‘million seller’ group with the release of their 8th EP. In 2024, they dominated on the global stage, taking over festivals around the world with performances at Coachella (US), Summer Sonic (JPN), and even headlining at Mawazine (MAR).

Their second studio album, 'THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL' broke their personal record on the global charts, debuting at No.1 on the Billboard 200 for the week of December 11 and charting for six weeks. After starting their ‘GOLDEN HOUR’ series, ATEEZ has achieved their seventh Top10 placement on the Billboard 200 chart as well as their first placement on the Billboard Hot 100 at No.69 with “Lemon Drop” from their 12th EP ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3, followed quickly with a charting of No.68 for the full English lead track ‘In Your Fantasy’ off their extended album ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3 ‘In Your Fantasy Edition’’.

In 2025, they took home the K-pop Artist of the Year at the U.S. ‘2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards’, and earned themselves a nomination for FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST at the ‘American Music Awards.'