In Unity World-Class Musicians Light Up Heritage Synagogues with immersive LIVE AT YOURS concerts

Live at Yours opens its 2026 season with an artistic gesture that is both culturally resonant and architecturally bold: immersive concerts presented inside two heritage-listed architectural masterpieces, Toorak Synagogue (Melbourne) and The Great Synagogue (Sydney) bringing audiences into rare proximity with two master musicians.

Rather than stepping back during a sensitive moment for Jewish cultural visibility, Live at Yours is leaning in — ensuring these heritage buildings remain open, welcoming, and confidently part of public cultural life. “In times like these, coming together matters. These concerts are a simple invitation: to sit in a remarkable building, hear world-class music at close range, and leave feeling more connected than when you arrived.” says Live at Yours founder Vladimir Fanshil.

Ukrainian-Australian conductor, pianist, and entrepreneur Vladimir Fanshil founded acclaimed music company Live at Yours with his wife, soprano Eleanor Lyons during the 2020 pandemic. The venture brings intimate, high-end, salon-style classical concerts to unique venues. The performances highlight "secret" or "hidden" gems in the CBD, often utilizing the unique acoustics of synagogues for a "magical" atmosphere.

The tour features the Australian debut of international violinist Sergej Krylov, hailed by Mstislav Rostropovich as one of the five greatest violinists in the world. He is joined for the firsts time, to perform with by beloved Australian pianist Konstantin Shamray (First Prize, Sydney International Piano Competition 2008).

The program will transport audiences to Paris —but without the jet lag — with Saint-Saëns’ Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Ravel’s fiery Tzigane and Violin Sonata No. 2, and Franck’s monumental Sonata in A major.

Krylov performs on the 1710 “Camposelice” Stradivari violin, heard here in a setting designed around proximity, resonance and atmosphere. The performances are tailored to each venue’s acoustics, where vaulted ceilings and timber warmth amplify clarity and presence — creating what Live at Yours calls a “communal intimacy”.

"Opening our sixth season with Sergej Krylov is a statement of intent," said Vladimir Fanshil. "He embodies exactly the calibre we champion: staggering virtuosity paired with genuine emotional depth. Hearing him on the Camposelice Stradivari, inside the architectural marvels of the Great Synagogue and Toorak Synagogue, where we are presenting, is fundamentally different to a conventional hall, it’s an in-the-room moment that stays with you long after the last note."

Live at Yours has forged a distinctive place in the Australian arts landscape by transforming remarkable spaces into rich musical environments. This series heightens that signature approach by placing world-class music inside stunning, heritage-listed buildings, where architecture isn’t just a backdrop, but part of the experience with: architectural mood lighting to shape atmosphere and reveal intricate detail; a full gin bar, with pre-concert drinks and a relaxed social atmosphere; artist reflections from the stage, offering insight into the music and the moment; Sydney: a "Listening Lounge" zone with relaxed seating (including bean bags) for those who want to listen in maximum comfort

Krylov will also lead violin masterclasses for emerging musicians as part of Live at Yours’ ongoing commitment to nurturing Australian talent, in partnership with the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, ANAM (Melbourne), and Castlemaine Secondary College.

Melbourne: https://krylov.eventbrite.com.au

Sydney: https://krylovshamray.eventbrite.com.au