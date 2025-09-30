HEMLINES Brings Musical Comedy To Melbourne Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From the award-winning team at Moon Bureau comes Hemlines, a laugh-out-loud new musical comedy where destiny is sewn, stitched, and spun out of control—one outfit at a time. Part of Theatre Works’ Explosives Factory program, performances run September 30–October 4 at 7:15 p.m.

Blending Greek mythology, hemline theory, and fashion history, the story follows three Fates—Doris, Flossy, and Eleanor—who shape the world’s affairs by sewing garments. Through their enchanted sewing needle, Genny, they watch the ripple effects of every stitch—until one breaks the pattern and buried secrets begin to unravel.

The work is directed and composed by Amelia Gilday, and devised and performed by Madison Chippendale, Lana Filies, and Alicia Badger. With maypole dancing and a chaotic sewing room that greets audiences before the show even begins, Hemlines balances irreverent comedy with deeper questions about cycles, change, and the fear of the unknown.

Following its 2024 premiere at Sydney Fringe, Hemlines has toured festivals in Adelaide, Prague, and London, returning to Sydney Fringe in 2025 for a sold-out season.

HEMLINES – TICKET INFORMATION

Dates: Tuesday, September 30 – Saturday, October 4

Time: 7:15 p.m. (50 minutes)

Venue: Explosives Factory, Shop 2/67 Inkerman St, St Kilda VIC 3182

Tickets: Available at melbournefringe.com.au or by phone at (03) 9660 9666