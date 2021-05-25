Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Evelyn Krape Plays Title Role in Melbourne Shakespeare Company's KING LEAR Beginning Tomorrow

Performances run 26 May - June 6 2021 at FortyFive Downstairs.

May. 25, 2021 Â 
Evelyn Krape will take on the title role in a new production of King Lear from Melbourne Shakespeare Company.

Melbourne Shakespeare Company's moving contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare's greatest tragedy - King Lear is a tender, violent, and intimate exploration of old age portrayed in all its vulnerability, pride, folly and wisdom.

King Lear sees two ageing fathers - one King, one courtier - misjudge the loyalty of their children, catapulting them both into a violent power struggle that forces them to realise their false values and confront their own humanity.

Forget what you think you know about Melbourne Shakespeare Company this hard hitting, contemporary adaptation is the first in our new MSC Studio collection. These works are not family friendly and seek to explore some of the darker pieces from Shakespeare's repertoire. Under the direction of Ayesha Gibson, King Lear is a raw and relevant exploration of one of the greatest tragedies of all time.

Performances run 26 May - June 6 2021 at FortyFive Downstairs. Learn more at https://www.melbourneshakespeare.com/king-lear.


