Ensemble Cast Announced For Australian Run of 9 TO 5

Producers John Frost, Suzanne Jones and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions today announced the group of performers who will comprise the ensemble in the upcoming Australian Premiere of Dolly Parton's smash-hit musical 9 TO 5. London's West End hit 9 TO 5 will play at the Sydney Lyric Theatre from 19 April followed by a season at Her Majesty's Theatre, Melbourne from 25 July.

The ensemble members are Ana Maria Belo, Amy Berrisford, Zoe Coppinger, Mia Dabkowski-Chandler, Josh Gates, Ben Gillespie, Emma Hawthorne, Matthew Jenson, Jay Johns, Ethan Jones, Ariana Mazzeo, Joe Meldrum, Jordanna Morandin, Josh Mulheran, Tom New, Matthew Prime, Melissa Russo and Glaston Toft.

"Our director Jeff Calhoun auditioned over 1000 performers, and has chosen this wonderful selection to play the multitude of roles in 9 TO 5," said the producers. "The strength of any show is revealed by the talent in the ensemble, and this ensemble will be second to none."

Starring Caroline O'Connor, Marina Prior, Samantha Dodemaide and Erin Clare, this run-away success on the West End features a book by the iconic movie's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick and an Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton, including her much-loved hit song, 9 to 5!

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL opened at London's Savoy Theatre in January last year, initially for a 16 week season and surpassed all audience expectations. It has been extended multiple times and is now selling until April. Perhaps a whole new generation of Dolly fans are treating themselves to a fun night out on the West End!

Inspired by the hit film, this hilarious musical is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business! It's the most fun you'll have this year at the theatre!

9 TO 5 tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy, three workmates pushed to boiling point by their egotistical, sexist boss Franklin Hart Jnr. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is produced in Australia by John Frost, Suzanne Jones and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions. Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture. Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009. Licensed exclusively by Music Theatre International (Australasia).

SYDNEY SEASON DETAILS

Venue Sydney Lyric Theatre, The Star

Season From 19 April

Performance Times Tues-Thu 7pm, Fri-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm *

Prices From $59.90 **

Bookings 9to5themusical.com.au or 136 100

Groups 12+ call 1300 889 278

MELBOURNE SEASON DETAILS

Venue Her Majesty's Theatre, Melbourne

Season From 25 July

Performance Times Tues 6:30pm, Wed-Thu 7pm, Fri-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm *

Prices From $69.90 **

Bookings 9to5themusical.com.au or 132 849

Groups 12+ call 1300 364 001

* Performance times vary weekly ** Transaction fees apply





