Emma Knights' Original Cabaret Skewers Gender Inequality In The Music Industry

From Bach to Ben Folds, Beethoven to Billy Joel and Mozart to Minchin, the list of famous piano players throughout history is dominated by men. In her exceptional Melbourne Cabaret Fringe Festival debut, Emma Knights sets to balance the scales by exploring the unknown stories of historic women pianists.

Emma Knights has performed in over 100 musicals and cabaret productions around the world. Her brilliant piano playing has seen her accompany some of the finest names in Australia. In The Piano Men she puts herself in the spotlight as she investigates and interrogates the gender imbalance in musical history. She asks why there are only 10 women recognised in the "100 Most Influential Musicians in the world.

The one-hour production features 29 different songs, from classical to contemporary and every genre in between. Knight's painstaking research and virtuosic piano skills come together to form a delightful and authentic hour of music and storytelling.

The Piano Men opens on the 24th of June as part of the 2019 Melbourne Cabaret Fringe and runs for 6 nights. Tickets are extremely limited, so bookings are advised.

Dates and times: 7pm on June 24, 26, 27, 29. 5.30pm on June 25 and 28

Cost: $26-36

Venue: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne

Tickets: thebutterflyclub.com

