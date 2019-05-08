Em Rusciano Adds New Shows To 'The Rage And Rainbows Tour'

The phenomenal Em Rusciano has just had two shows added to The Rage & Rainbows Tour, with her Sydney State Theatre and Melbourne Hamer Hall shows' pre-sale allocation exhausted just hours after going on sale.



Frontier Comedy is thrilled to see Em now perform two shows at Melbourne's premier music venue Hamer Hall on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 July, and add a show at Sydney's iconic Enmore Theatre on Sunday 11 August to accompany her State Theatre performance on Saturday 10 August. Em's shows at Hobart's Federation Concert Hall on Wednesday 24 July, The Thebarton Theatre in Adelaide on Friday 26 July, Riverside Theatre at PCEC Perth on Saturday 27 July and Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on Friday 2 August are also all selling fast, so jumping in when the general public goes on sale at 1pm today (Wednesday 8 May) is strongly advised!



Em's highly anticipated new live experience (let's face it, an Em Rusciano show is not just a show) is an unprecedented Australian theatre tour for the comedian, singer, writer and broadcaster. With an impressive career trajectory that has launched her from finalist and audience favourite in a hugely popular national talent show to hosting brekky radio and selling out theatres around Australia, the glitter cyclone embodied by Em Rusciano continues to take no prisoners and tell no lies. And she's once again doing it with her Dad, Vincie playing in her band.



This past year Em had a baby, turned 40, left a high profile job and had a combined 45 minutes sleep. There's been next-level rage. There's also been love. There's been day drinking and breastfeeding no, not at the same time.



With The Rage and Rainbows Tour, Em is finally giving voice to that gnawing rage we all try to hide. She's unleashing the rage, dunking it in white wine, rolling it in glitter, and giving it an eight-piece back-up band and four costume changes. She's also going to tell you what you can do with it; to send it on its way.



With sell-out shows around Australia for the past five years consecutively, a best-selling memoir, award-winning audiobook and two Top Ten singles, Em is one of Australia's most prolific performers and let's not forget she's done all of the above and more while raising a young family. With a Facebook following of 275,000 fans, 32,000 on Twitter and 180,000 on Instagram, Em's social media community is fierce, loud and passionately loyal.



The Rage and Rainbows Tour is more than a show. It's a festival for anyone who's felt fed-up, furious, exhausted, demoralised... but still maintained a passion for sequins.



Don't miss the unstoppable force of female empowerment, nurturing motherhood and sheer moxie that is Em Rusciano as she scatters truthbombs, rage and rainbows to theatres across Australia in her most epic show yet. As proven by the extraordinary pre-sale performance, this tour WILL sell out - book early!

Fri 19 Jul | 8.00pm SELLING FAST!

Sat 20 Jul | 8.45pm NEW SHOW ADDED!

Hamer Hall | Melbourne, VIC

artscentremelbourne.com.au | Ph: 1300 182 183



Wed 24 Jul | 8.00pm

Federation Concert Hall | Hobart, TAS

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 13 61 00



Fri 26 Jul | 8.00pm

Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 13 61 00



Sat 27 Jul | 8.00pm

Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49



Fri 2 Aug | 8.00pm

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49



Sat 10 Aug | 8.00pm SELLING FAST!

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 13 61 00



Sun 11 Aug | 7.30pm NEW SHOW ADDED!

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49



All shows all ages - recommended for patrons aged 15+

Show contains coarse language and adult themes. Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than

the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier Comedy website.





