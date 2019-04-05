Elise McCann Brings Splendiferous World Of Roald Dahl To Life At QPAC

Helpmann Award-winning musical theatre star Elise McCann will bring the splendiferous world of Roald Dahl to Queensland Performing Art Centre (QPAC) in Dahlesque, daddling to the Playhouse on 30 May.

Featuring music from the mega-hit Matilda The Musical by Tim Minchin, the classic Gene Wilder movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's James and the Giant Peach, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and more, Dahlesque explores the sardonic world of the irrepressible Dahl in an irreverent and magical performance.

In two giganticus concerts, McCann will explore the fantastical imagination and wickedly unforgettable characters of these beloved adaptations, sharing tales about the world's best storyteller from his personal life and his popular novels.

Performing music from stage shows and films adapted from Dahl's work, McCann will be accompanied by QPAC Company in Residence Camerata - Queensland's Chamber Orchestra, while the audience can join in with playful guessing games and discovery.

Best known for originating the role of Miss Honey in the Australian production of the Royal Shakespeare Company's adaptation of Dahl's Matilda The Musical, McCann won a 2016 Helpmann Award and 2015 Sydney Theatre Award, and was nominated for a 2016 Green Room Award.

A graduate of NIDA, McCann's other recent theatrical credits include Lucille Ball in the critically acclaimed one woman show Everybody Loves Lucy, for which she was nominated for Best Cabaret Performance in the 2015 Sydney Theatre Awards; the 2011 world premiere Australian tour of Doctor Zhivago and Janet McGregor in the 2012 to 2014 Australian tour of South Pacific.



Tickets are on sale now via qpac.com.au or 136 246.





