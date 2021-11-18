District Live Launches   With Three Days Of Free, Non-stop Music   

Daryl Braithwaite, and Joe Camilleri & The Black Sorrows Trio will headline the launch of District Live, a new initiative by The District Docklands celebrating Melbourne's love of live music. The series will start with three days of non-stop music, across three stages and continue with pop-up events and live music experiences throughout summer.

Already considered Melbourne's home of entertainment, with attractions including ArtVo, Melbourne Star, Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq, Hoyts, Imaginaria, O'Brien Icehouse and Pasted and Wasted Expo, The District Docklands is showcasing an inclusive, accessible and diverse line up of local artists for Melburnians of all ages.

Joe Camilleri & The Black Sorrows Trio will headline the launch of District Live on the Friday night with support from Scott Darlow and Abbey Stone. Daryl Braithwaite will headline the Saturday night with support from Abbey Stone and Tim Henwood.

In addition to the major acts on the main stage, local emerging artists, bands, and DJ's will be playing throughout the open-air precinct, including acoustic artist Johnny Costin whose emotive lyrics explore the highs and lows of love and lust; Welsh pianist-producer Gareth Wiecko who has made a name for himself busking in Melbourne's CBD; JOTHI front woman Gloria Ragesh , Natalie Jackson; Olivia Cromarty and Mia Prestige, to name a few.

The District Docklands Chief Executive Officer, George Karabatsos applauds the initiative: "We are thrilled to launch District Live and provide Melburnians with the ultimate destination for a full day and night out while also supporting local artists by giving them a place to showcase their work."

"Our team at The District Docklands continue to work tirelessly in collaboration with our city Leaders, local entrepreneurs and our local creative talent in welcoming back all Melbournians to reinvigorate our great city with live music, the beating heart of our city!"

This free, live music initiative coincides with The District Docklands' exhibition, Pasted and Wasted Music Poster Expo , featuring more than 800 posters that contain thousands of historic music moments from Nick Vukovic's private collection.

People will be able to enjoy live music throughout the entire open-air precinct with emerging, local Melbourne artists performing on the Garden Stage and Event Stage from 1pm - 5pm each day of the launch weekend. Bookings for the Main Stage headline acts are essential, to register for free tickets, visit HERE.