Disney On Ice's FIND YOUR HERO Comes to Australia

Disney On Ice will present Find Your Hero. Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as they join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom on a journey through timeless tales when Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero skates into six cities over June and July commencing in Perth, then Adelaide, Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney and Melbourne!

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting, Tuesday March 18, to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Wednesday April 30. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer (click to register now!) and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy set the stage for an adventure filled with tales of heroism from your favorite Disney stories in Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero. Join Mirabel as she sets out to save her family's beloved Casita, all while learning that everyone has their own gifts, magical or not, and being true to yourself and loving those around you is what makes you special. See how far Moana will go when she embarks on an action-packed voyage with mighty demigod Maui in a quest to save her island, become a wayfinder, and find her own identity. Journey alongside Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman, Olaf, on their quest to protect the kingdom. Dive “Under The Sea” and test the power of true love with The Little Mermaid. Get tangled with Rapunzel as she dares to explore the world outside her own. And be there as Belle boldly tames the fearsome Beast. Discover that courage, determination and heart are all part of the hero in you!

Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero brings beloved characters to life through cutting edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs. Innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, high-flying jumps and breathtaking skating make Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero an experience the whole family will treasure forever!

