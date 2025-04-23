David Gray Adds New Show in Perth; Gordi to Join Tour as Special Guest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With six shows already sold out and limited tickets remaining in Perth, Adelaide, and Melbourne, fans of GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter David Gray are in for a treat this November. The ‘Sail Away’ star returns to Australia on his Past & Present Tour, which has just expanded to 10 shows nationwide.

With tickets for the first Perth show nearly gone, it has been announced that Gray will play second and final WA performance at Riverside Theatre on Wednesday, 5 November. Tickets for the new show go on sale Thursday 24 April at 10am (AWST) here.

In other news, Gordi – the esteemed indie-pop singer, songwriter and producer (aka Sophie Payten) – will join Gray on tour this spring. Coinciding with the announcement, Gordi has also unveiled her brand-new single, ‘Cutting Room Floor’, taken from her upcoming album Like Plasticine.

Out 8 August via Mushroom Music, Like Plasticine chronicles several transformative years in Gordi’s life, exploring beauty, heartbreak, and the fleeting nature of human experience across 12 captivating new tracks. An award-winning and beloved Aussie export with tens of millions of streams to her name across DSPs, Gordi has an impressive catalogue and history behind her, including two full-length album releases and collaborations with Troye Sivan, Bon Iver, Ben Bohmer, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and more, while she recently wowed Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who revealed himself a fan during the band’s 2024 Australian tour.

David Gray is currently preparing to kick off the extensive European leg of his world tour on May 1, in support of his latest acclaimed album, Dear Life – out now. Three years since he was last down under, don’t miss the incomparable Gray this November. Final tickets are on sale now!

David Gray + GORDI AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Tuesday 4 November

Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 5 November

NEW SHOW!

Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA

ticketek.com.au

Friday 7 November

Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

ticketmaster.com.au

Sunday 9 November

SOLD OUT

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Monday 10 November

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

ticketmaster.com.au

Wednesday 12 November

SOLD OUT

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Thursday 13 November

SOLD OUT

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 15 November

SOLD OUT

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Sunday 16 November

SOLD OUT

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Sunday 16 November [EVENING]

SOLD OUT

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Comments