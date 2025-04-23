News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

David Gray Adds New Show in Perth; Gordi to Join Tour as Special Guest

Tickets for the new show go on sale Thursday 24 April at 10am (AWST).

By: Apr. 23, 2025
With six shows already sold out and limited tickets remaining in Perth, Adelaide, and Melbourne, fans of GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter David Gray are in for a treat this November. The ‘Sail Away’ star returns to Australia on his Past & Present Tour, which has just expanded to 10 shows nationwide. 

With tickets for the first Perth show nearly gone, it has been announced that Gray will play second and final WA performance at Riverside Theatre on Wednesday, 5 November. Tickets for the new show go on sale Thursday 24 April at 10am (AWST) here.  

In other news, Gordi – the esteemed indie-pop singer, songwriter and producer (aka Sophie Payten) – will join Gray on tour this spring. Coinciding with the announcement, Gordi has also unveiled her brand-new single, ‘Cutting Room Floor’, taken from her upcoming album Like Plasticine.

Out 8 August via Mushroom Music, Like Plasticine chronicles several transformative years in Gordi’s life, exploring beauty, heartbreak, and the fleeting nature of human experience across 12 captivating new tracks. An award-winning and beloved Aussie export with tens of millions of streams to her name across DSPs, Gordi has an impressive catalogue and history behind her, including two full-length album releases and collaborations with Troye Sivan, Bon Iver, Ben Bohmer, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and more, while she recently wowed Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who revealed himself a fan during the band’s 2024 Australian tour. 

David Gray is currently preparing to kick off the extensive European leg of his world tour on May 1, in support of his latest acclaimed album, Dear Life – out now. Three years since he was last down under, don’t miss the incomparable Gray this November. Final tickets are on sale now! 

David Gray + GORDI AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Tuesday 4 November  
Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA 
ticketek.com.au 

Wednesday 5 November
NEW SHOW! 
Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA 
ticketek.com.au 

Friday 7 November  
Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA 
ticketmaster.com.au 

Sunday 9 November
SOLD OUT 
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC  

Monday 10 November  
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC 
ticketmaster.com.au 

Wednesday 12 November
SOLD OUT 
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW  

Thursday 13 November
SOLD OUT  
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW 

Saturday 15 November
SOLD OUT 
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD   

Sunday 16 November
SOLD OUT  
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD  

Sunday 16 November [EVENING]
SOLD OUT  
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD 

