DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE Makes its Australian Premiere in January

Dinosaur World Live performs from 4th to 29th January 2024, beginning in Melbourne.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

Dinosaur lovers are invited to embark on an adventure like no other as the roarsome interactive show, Dinosaur World Live makes it Australian premiere this January!

Grab your compass and join Miranda, an intrepid explorer, across uncharted territories to discover a prehistoric world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs. Along the way, meet a colossal lineup of creatures, including a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus, and every child's favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex!

Seen on London’s West End, across the UK, USA and China, Dinosaur World Live has captivated thousands with its astoundingly realistic dinosaurs, promising an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. 

Director, Derek Bond, shared his excitement for the dinosaurs to make their way down under.  

“It’s an inspirational show – it fires the imagination and teaches you things you might not know about famous dinosaurs like the T-Rex, but it also will introduce Australian audiences to dinosaurs they might not have heard of, like the Microraptor or Segnosaurus.”

Unique in bringing beasts of this scale to an intimate and interactive theatrical setting where audiences can get up close and personal, Dinosaur World Live guarantees all brave explorers the chance to meet and make a new dinosaur friend.

Dinosaur World Live performs from 4th to 29th January 2024, beginning in Melbourne, before heading to Brisbane, then travelling to Parramatta as part of Sydney Festival and finishing in Adelaide. 

Don’t miss this entertaining and mind-expanding jurassic adventure, live on stage. 


For more information, tickets and tour dates, please visit: Click Here.




