Choir Of Hard Knocks Celebrates Diversity & Inclusion During Harmony Week

The Choir of Hard Knocks has announced their upcoming concert, Singing in Harmony, to be held on the final day of Harmony Week, Sunday 23rd March at 3pm, in magnificent St Michael's Uniting Church, right in the heart of the city.

Harmony Week is an annual celebration bringing together Australians from all different backgrounds, recognising and celebrating our diversity. It is about inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging for everyone.

The iconic Choir of Hard Knocks fosters that same sense of belonging, family and inclusiveness. As the Choir's president, Laura Beckett, states "We are a family and we continue to support and care for each other."

Now in its 19th year, the Choir continues its amazing journey which famously began on our TV screens in 2006. It is still credited with being the only artist to have achieved an ARIA, Logie and Helpmann award in the same year. The Choir members just love to sing and share their stories, with the Choir eagerly sought after to perform and inspire at each and every opportunity. As one audience member so eloquently shared, "Please know you reached into my heart and took my breath away".

St Michael's Uniting Church, which prides itself on being a vibrant, progressive and inclusive church, is the perfect venue for this concert as the Choir of Hard Knocks were welcomed back with open arms to their 'pre-COVID' rehearsal home in St Michael's Hall last year.

The Choir of Hard Knocks are thrilled to be joined by special guests, Rainbow Voices, the Macedon Ranges LGBTQIA+ Community Choir, with both choirs led by their fabulously talented Music Director, Adam Przewlocki and Assistant Music Director, Annie Stanford-Rossini. This spectacular concert, Singing in Harmony, so wonderfully demonstrates the theme of Harmony Week 2025, #everyonebelongs.

Tickets for this special event are on sale now with all funds raised going towards supporting the Choir of Hard Knocks.

Further information and tickets go to: choirofhardknocks.org.au

