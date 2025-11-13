Cast Set For LOVE ACTUALLY? in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following extensive auditions across Australia, the Off-Broadway smash hit, Love Actually? The Musical Parody has announced three separate local casts for Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane's festive seasons.

That's three Kiera Knightleys, three Colin Firths, three Hugh Grants…the cast is overflowing with talent, in a glorious laugh-out loud parody of the infamous Christmas movie.

With cast members including internationally touring artists, mainstage musical theatre performers, stand up comedians, skilled impressionists and TV stars, the Love Actually? The Musical Parody cast is stacked in more ways than one.

Returning to Melbourne's Athenaeum Theatre from 5 December, the must-see festive show will present its NSW premiere at Sydney's Darling Quarter Theatre from 27 November, with a Queensland premiere season playing at Brisbane Showgrounds from 11 December.

“This show is like Christmas dinner after a few too many champagnes - loud, ridiculous, and way too much fun. Whether you're obsessed with Love Actually, love to hate it, or just want some musical theatre laughs, Love Actually? The Musical Parody is pure festive says Associate Producer Ashley Tickell.

Following nine quirky couples seeking love across the pond, the cheeky show delivers all the awkward meet-cutes, over-the-top grand gestures, and side splitting moments that fans crave.

SYDNEY CAST:

Ellis Dolan (The Rocky Horror Show 50th Anniversary Tour, School of Rock Australasian Tour) will take on recent widower and father Liam Neeson (Daniel) while Tommy James Green (The Fox and the Hunter, Scratch) plays the charming and slightly awkward Prime Minister, Hugh Grant (David). Hamish Pickering (Hello, Asteroid, The Death of Silly Donoghue) plays the shy writer Colin Firth (Jamie) while Gracie Rowland (Josephine Wants To Dance) plays glowing newlywed Keira Knightley (Juliet). Bash Nelson (Once on this island) takes on the role of Peter, Juliet's loving husband, while devoted wife and mother Emma Thompson (Karen) is played by Brittany Morton (Into the Woods, Guys and Dolls).

MELBOURNE CAST:

Mitchell Groves (Cruel 90s Musical) plays Colin Firth (Jamie), and Belinda Jenkin (Friends! The Musical Parody) stars as glowing newlywed Keira Knightley (Juliet). Jeremy Harland (A Zoom Group t Escape an Aussie Boy) performs Liam Neeson (Daniel) while Ian Andrew (Midnight: The Cinderella Musical, Thoroughly Modern Millie) plays the awkward Prime Minister Hugh Grant (David). Devoted wife Emma Thompson (Karen) is played by Sophie Loughran (50 Shades of Grey - The Musical Parody, The Beautiful Game). Massimo Zuccara (Opera Australia's West Side Story) will perform Peter, Juliet's husband.

BRISBANE CAST:

Dylan Hodge (Legally Blonde the Musical, Heathers the Musical) will perform the role of Liam Neeson (Daniel) while William Kasper (Rate of Decay, tick, tick…BOOM!) plays the awkward Prime Minister, Hugh Grant (David). Benjamin Hambley (Godspell, A Chorus Line) plays Colin Firth (Jamie) and the Sunshine Coast's Nicole Kaminski (Urinetown, Thoroughly Modern Millie) plays the confused newlywed Keira Knightley (Juliet). The role of Emma Thompson (Karen) who is a devoted wife and mother is played by Stephanie Beza (Chicago, Voldemort and the Teenage Hogwarts Musical Parody) and Gold Coast's multi award winning Ashton Simpson (Romeo & Juliet) plays Peter, Juliet's loving husband.

With original songs like ‘He's The Prime Minister Of Rom Coms' and ‘Keira Knightley Actually,' the musical simultaneously honours and sends up the film's most memorable moments.

From the comedic minds behind Friends! The Musical Parody, the hilarious new musical brings the classic Christmas rom-com Love Actually to life in a whole new way. It's the perfect untraditional Christmas tradition for ages 15* and up.

Love Actually? The Musical Parody promises to be an unforgettable evening that celebrates love, laughter, and the spirit of the season. Whether you love Love Actually, love to hate it, or have never even seen it, you will actually LOVE this musical!