Candace Bushnell's TRUE TALES OF SEX, SUCCESS AND SEX AND THE CITY to Tour Australia

The international best-selling novelist – author and creator of TV's iconic TV drama Sex and the City – will tour Australia, sharing her remarkable philosophy through stories of fashion, literature, and, of course, sex. Following critically acclaimed tours of the US and UK, ‘True Tales of Sex, Success and SEX AND THE CITY' will tour Australia in December 2024.



Candace said “I'm so excited to be coming back to Australia. I can't wait to share True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City with my Aussie Sex and the City fans. They'll hear about the real Mr. Big, my true-life Sex and the City friends and which parts of the show are real . . . or not real. Grab a cosmo and get ready for a lot of laughs.”

'True Tales of Sex, Success and SEX AND THE CITY' Australian Tour Dates 2024:





Thursday 5th December – Llewellyn Hall, Canberra

Friday 6th December – Star Theatre, Gold Coast

Saturday 7th December – Darling Harbour Theatre, Sydney

Tuesday 10th December – Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne

Saturday 14th December – Riverside Theatre, Perth

A Telstra Plus member pre-sale commences at 11am (local time) on Friday 31st May. Go to telstra.com/tickets for details. Tickets to the general public go on sale at 11am (local time) on Tuesday 4th June. Visit tegdainty.com for more.



Candace's column in the New York Observer and the subsequent book Sex and the City was the basis for the legendary TV series, which went on to win multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards and spawned two box office-busting films. Her books and screen successes redefined modern relationships in the Nineties and Noughties.



This incredible onstage memoir unravels at a quick pace - from Candace's arrival in New York City with just $20 in her pocket, to features in Time Magazine, the New York Times and Variety Magazine, and interviews with Oprah Winfrey.



Always provocative, the literary phenomenon's life story is crafted into an inspirational and entertaining stage show. So, whether you're a Carrie or a Miranda, a Charlotte or a Samantha, grab yourself a seat, pour yourself a Cosmopolitan and join us in toasting the saucy memoirs of a cultural icon.



Candace Bushnell



Candace Bushnell is the critically acclaimed, international best-selling author of ten books, including Is There Still Sex in the City, Sex and the City, Summer and the City, The Carrie Diaries, One Fifth Avenue, Lipstick Jungle, Trading Up, Killing Monica and Four Blondes. With each book, she has deepened her range, but with a light touch that makes her complex literary accomplishments look easy.



Several of Candace Bushnell's novels, such as Lipstick Jungle, The Carrie Diaries, One Fifth Avenue, and Trading Up have graced the prestigious New York Times Bestseller list. Candace Bushnell's column in the New York Ob­server was the basis for the legendary TV series Sex and the City, which became a cultural phenomenon, redefining modern relationships. In August of 2021, Sex and the City, published in 1996, celebrated its 25th anniversary. The book was the basis for the HBO hit series and two subsequent blockbuster movies.



Lipstick Jungle became a popular television series as did The Carrie Diaries.



In 2018, Candace Bushnell received the Legacy Award at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. This award honours her enduring impact on the literary and entertainment world, particularly for her iconic portrayal of female friendships and relationships in Sex and the City.



Bushnell is the winner of the 2006 Matrix Award for books (other winners include Joan Didion and Amy Tan), and a recipient of the Albert Einstein Spirit of Achievement Award. Bushnell's work has famously appeared in Vogue, Esquire, The New York Observer and many other publications.

