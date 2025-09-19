CAMINARÉ – THE ECHO OF MY STEPS to Premiere at Melbourne Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



World salsa champion Mario Acosta Cevallos will premiere Caminaré – The Echo of My Steps at Melbourne Fringe Festival October 7–11, 2025. Blending salsa, storytelling, song, and spoken word, the solo work charts his journey through migration, shame, identity, survival, and healing.

Far from a glittering showcase, Caminaré offers a reckoning. Through candid monologues, vocals, and raw movement, Cevallos explores the truths behind his champion titles—the weight of identity, the shadows of shame, and the resilience required to rise. “I’ve won titles, I’ve worn rhinestones—but I’ve never told my story like this,” he said.

Originally from Canada and now based in Melbourne, Cevallos has become a global icon in the Latin dance world, performing in over 30 countries. Known for his precision, charisma, and innovation, he now channels his artistry into a deeply vulnerable exploration of migration, body trauma, and healing.

The production is helmed by Laura Anderson, the visionary behind Salsa, The Show at The Palms, Crown. With two decades of experience as a dancer, director, and cultural storyteller, Anderson champions authenticity in performance. “This isn’t just about dance—it’s about what we carry in our bodies. About how we rise,” she said. Together with Cevallos, she has crafted a raw and moving new work that asks: What does it take to become a champion—and who helps carry you there?