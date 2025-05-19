Bradley Simpson Confirms Special Guests for 'The Panic Years Australian Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Special guests have officially been announced for Bradley Simpson’s The Panic Years Australian tour, kicking off next week. In what will be his debut solo tour of Australia, frontman of The Vamps, Bradley Simpson has confirmed local openers Jacob Fitzgerald & The Electric City for the Northcote Theatre, Melbourne show on Tuesday 27 May, Phia Scott for The Princess Theatre, Brisbane show on Wednesday 28 May and Azure Ryder for the Metro Theatre, Sydney show on Friday 30 May. Final tickets for all shows are on sale now here.

Bradley Simpson (UK) THE PANIC YEARS AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES

Tuesday 27 May

Northcote Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

With special guest Jacob Fitzgerald & The Electric City

18+

moshtix.com.au

Wednesday 28 May

Princess Theatre | Brisbane, QLD

With special guest Phia Scott

18+

ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 30 May

Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW

With special guest Azure Ryder

18+

ticketek.com.au

About Bradley Simpson

Best known for his role as singer, songwriter, and frontman of British band The Vamps, Bradley Simpson already commands a massive fanbase with multiple chart-topping albums and an insanely impressive 15 performances at London’s O2 Arena, including seven headline shows with the band. At just 29, Bradley’s transition from band frontman to solo artist is driven by his personal song collection, signalling an exciting new chapter in his career.

Simpson recently released his debut solo album The Panic Years (via Sony Music Australia, here) which debuted at No.7 on the UK Official Albums Chart features the singles ‘Holy Grail’, ‘Carpet Burn’, ‘Cry at the Moon’, ‘Always Like This’, ‘Picasso’, ‘Daisies’ and a new version of ‘Favourite Band (feat. Nieve Ella)’. Australian fans will now be some of the first to hear Bradley’s new project live as he will be performing The Panic Years album in full plus The Vamps hits and more.

About Jacob Fitzgerald & The Electric City (Melbourne special guest)

Pure songwriting class, partnered with an unparalleled charisma and captivating stage presence are the staple pieces that make Jacob Fitzgerald one to watch. Backed by his band The Electric City, Fitzgerald’s distinct vocal tone is accompanied by thundering drums, melodic bass lines and belting guitar riffs aiding to his dynamic songwriting prowess.

Hailing from Melbourne, the modern-day front man is full of flair as he effortlessly switches between high octane rock n roll, heartbreak ballads and effervescent pop tunes. Fitzgerald’s knack for hooky choruses, nostalgic composition and slick band musicality is as if listeners are witnessing the love child of Bruce Springsteen and Harry Styles. Making quite the name for themselves as one of Australia’s hottest live acts, Jacob Fitzgerald & The Electric City have toured across the country playing shows with the likes of Pacific Avenue, The Rions, Selfish Sons, The Struts (UK), Sea Girls (UK) and more.

About Phia Scott (Brisbane special guest)

Brisbane songstress Phia Scott emerges with a distinctly personal sound that overflows in playful introspection and youth set ablaze. Scott’s indie-pop-rock fused music hails from the sounds of artists who filled the halls of her childhood home. From storytelling savants like Joni Mitchell to the prowess of legends like Queen, Scott’s sound is an ode to the artists who raised her – coloured with the rarity that is her own vision.

Her intimate storytelling spans the complexity of coming-of-age but defies convention by always gravitating back to her personal world. In the span of three years, Scott has consistently sold-out headline shows and supported the likes of Royel Otis, Sun Room and Pacific Avenue, to name a few. Since her debut, Scott has amassed over 20 million views on TikTok, connecting with audiences through hypnotic lyricism, robust production and a relatable melancholy. With all songs self-written, her music is a kaleidoscope of vivid memories and honest reflection – scored to addictive melodies resemblant of folk, pop, rock and country threads.

About Azure Ryder (Sydney special guest)

Through the eyes of Azure Ryder nothing is more forever than stories. Since the emergence of her first EP ‘Running With The Wolves’ she unravelled us with her uniquely beautiful tone that effortlessly carried her disarming way with words. This garnered much early praise that the Sydney born singer/songwriter was undeniably born with music in her veins.

Azure’s particularly enchanting craft is honed in the energetic and natural world, in which she continued to honour through her following second and third EPs. This earthy and spiritual undercurrent in harmony with her emotionally stirring lyricism casts a true spell, placing her in the linage of great female singer songwriters, from Stevie Nicks to Joni Mitchell. With a voice that sweeps like a bird on the breeze, it’s clear the Australian- Lebanese Songstress grasps the ability to warm into our hearts like honey. This new beginning, distinctly her own, bounds Azure and her music firmly in the light, so prepare to be drawn home and eased into the sweetest of dreams.

Comments

Best Revival of a Musical - Live Standings Sunset Boulevard - 35% Gypsy - 24% Floyd Collins - 13% Vote Now!