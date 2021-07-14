BWW Review: FROZEN at Her Majesty's Theatre

Jemma Rix

Photo by Lisa Tomasetti

"Tell the guards to open up the gates"... Disney's Frozen the Musical has arrived in Melbourne, transforming Her Majesty's Theatre into a magical winter wonderland! An enchanting, fun night of COVID safe theatre is just what Melburnian's need this winter and Disney's Frozen will not disappoint!

Deliciously decadent, Disney Theatrical's stage adaption of the highest-grossing animated film of all time, tells the story of Elsa and Anna and features the much loved, Academy Award-winning music and lyrics, by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, from the film, as well as 12 new songs from the husband and wife duo, which include "Dangerous to Dream", "I Can't Lose You", "Monster", "True Love", and the hilarious "Hygge".

With forty-five tonnes of flying scenery, 145 wigs and 440 beautifully handmade costumes, one of which features 14,000 beads and crystals, you are guaranteed to leave Her Majesty's Theatre feeling wowed!

Company of Frozen - Australian Production

Photo by Lisa Tomasetti

I am a huge Disney fan. HUGE! The theme parks, animated films and of course stage musicals... I love it all! Given the times we currently live in though, can you blame me? You're not a Disney fan? Well as international travel restrictions are not looking at changing anytime soon, I would strongly suggest you "Let It Go" and buy a ticket to the kingdom of Arendelle this winter instead, trust me, you won't regret it!

Still not convinced, I'll tell you a story to change your mind. Once upon a time, when the world was a different place (2018), a certain Disney fan was holidaying in New York and saw... you guessed it... Frozen on Broadway. It may have been the jet lag or his hideous 8-hour delay in LAX, but despite the fantastic casting, he was left feeling a little underwhelmed. Don't worry though this story has a happy ending. This Disney fan also went along to the opening night of the Australian production of Frozen in Melbourne and this time was wowed. It was just what he needed to warm his soul in the middle of a worldwide pandemic and left him thinking that, yes, it must have been the jetlag that affected his first taste of this great musical.

Courtney Monsma and Thomas McGuane

Photo by Lisa Tomasetti

Frozen is regarded as one of the most technically advanced productions ever mounted in Australia with audiences literally witnessing the stages' proscenium freeze in front of their eyes. With the help of 75 million projected video pixels and 350 litres of liquid CO2, Her Majesty's Theatre is transformed weekly into the wintery Arendelle with ease.

The lavish scenic and costume design by Tony Award winning Christopher Oram, beautiful puppet design by Michael Curry, visually entrancing video design by Tony Award winning Finn Ross, and majestic lighting design by six time Tony Award winning Natasha Katz, leaves no mystery as to why Frozen is a visual phenomenon.

Rob Ashford's choreography is delightful, fresh and inventive, a true highlight of the evening, as is the performances of the strong cast of 38.

Jemma Rix, Matt Lee and Courtney Monsma

Photo by Lisa Tomasetti

Courtney Monsma, as Anna, is a true Disney Princess, displaying a warm and friendly stage presence and a very pleasant vocal timbre. Jemma Rix, as Elsa, truly wins the audience over during her magical transformation in the act one finale and Matt Lee is hilarious as Olaf. Thomas McGuane is debonaire and divisive as Hans, and perfectly cast as the archetypal Disney Prince, and Sean Sinclair shows natural charisma as Kristoff.

Aljin Abella is hilarious as Weselton and Jonathan MacMillan, brings the Reindeer Sven (also performed by Lochie McIntrye) entrancingly to life. Jakob Ambrose as Pabbie and Jayme-Lee Hanekom as Bulda are also strong as the leaders of the colony of hidden folk, as is Blake Appelqvist as Oaken.

Playing now at Her Majesty's Theatre, Melbourne, Frozen is a fun night out at the theatre for the whole family.

Book at www.frozenthemusical.com.au

Tickets from $49.50 - $199.50