Australia's New South Wales State Says, 'No Dancing, No Singing, No Mingling'

According to NPR, Australia's New South Wales state is implementing restrictions on "high-risk activities" such as singing, dancing, and mingling, amidst the health crisis.

"We absolutely need everybody seated when they are in a venue. No dancing, no singing, no mingling," said New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Weddings and corporate events are limited to 150 people, and funerals and religious services are limited to 100.

This comes after Victoria reported 428 new cases in one day recently. Most of the cases in Victoria were in Melbourne, which has been on lockdown since last week.

Read more on NPR.

Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You