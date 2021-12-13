Australian Tour Of Tony Award Nominated SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM Announced

Am Australian tour of the Tony Award-nominated Sondheim on Sondheim, an intimate portrait of the famed musical theatre genius Stephen Sondheim, has been announced.

Sondheim on Sondheim premiered on Broadway in 2010 and will tour to Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne in March/April 2022 with an all-star cast and directed by Sondheim devotee Tyran Parke, whose recent directorial credits include Chess the Musical, Follies and Barnum.

"I have always admired Stephen Sondheim and was saddened by his recent death. I am delighted to be remembering Stephen by presenting this tribute to Australian audiences," said producer Adrian Storey.

Hailed as a "revelatory revue full of wonderful moments", Sondheim on Sondheim is an intimate portrait of the much-loved songwriter in his own words and music. Through the use of exclusive interview footage, audiences get an inside look at the personal life and artistic process of famed composer, Stephen Sondheim.

Ranging from the beloved to the obscure, the carefully selected two-dozen songs delve into Sondheim's personal life and artistic process. Sondheim works featured are from 19 Sondheim shows including West Side Story, Company, Follies, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Sunday in the Park with George, Merrily We Roll Along, Passion and Into the Woods.

Sondheim on Sondheim is produced by Adrian Storey from StoreyBoard Entertainment, whose recent production credits include Chess The Musical, Barnum, Follies and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. Casting announcements for Sondheim on Sondheim will be made in early 2022.

For waitlist details and further information, visit http://sondheimonsondheim.com.au.