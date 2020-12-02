Australian Ballet Announces 2021 Season

For nearly 60 years, The Australian Ballet has been a shining beacon in the nation's cultural landscape. Now more than ever, it is a vital part of Australian life. The ballet now invites its audience to experience a new era of artistry that will bring the world to the company and the company to the world.

David Hallberg's inaugural season as Artistic Director of The Australian Ballet will be a year for everyone. An exhilarating triple bill, New York Dialects, will feature two acclaimed masterworks from the great game-changer of 20th-century ballet, George Balanchine, and unveil a new contemporary work by one of the most in-demand New York-based choreographers, Pam Tanowitz.

Originally scheduled to premiere in the company's 2020 season, the newly commissioned Anna Karenina by Yuri Possokhov will instead grace the 2021 season, followed by John Cranko's Romeo and Juliet, the highly acclaimed full-length retelling of Shakespeare's tragic love story. Alexei Ratmansky's Harlequinade, featuring comedic hijinks and madcap characters, will complete the 2021 season.

Season packages are on sale now and can be purchased here.

In addition, learn more about the company's COVID-safe plans at https://australianballet.com.au/your-visit/safety-at-the-venue.

Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You