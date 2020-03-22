Australia Orders All Cinemas, Restaurants, and More to Close Due to Health Crisis

Due to the ongoing health crisis, the Australian government has ordered all cinemas to close, according to Variety. The order was made on Sunday and takes effect beginning at noon on Monday. The measure could remain in place for "several months."

As well as cinemas, all pubs, restaurants, casinos, indoor sports facilities and places of worship are also closed. Restaurants are allowed to operate a take-away service only. Schools remain open.

"Unfortunately, because guidelines can't be followed, then for public health reasons we now need to take further action which shuts those gatherings down," said Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Australia has 1,314 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with nearly half of them in New South Wales, which contains the majority of film industry personnel.

Read more on Variety.





