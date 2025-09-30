Audrey Hobert Sets Australia and New Zealand Dates for 'The Staircase To Stardom Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Breakout US singer-songwriter Audrey Hobert will return to Australia in May 2026, bringing The Staircase To Stardom Tour across Australia and to New Zealand for the very first time. ​

Currently in Australia for her debut headline shows at The Lansdowne, Sydney and The Toff In Town, Melbourne, Hobert will perform a highly-anticipated debut show at Auckland’s Powerstation on Saturday 9 May, before heading over to Australia for shows at the Enmore Theatre, Sydney on Tuesday 12 May, The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane on Saturday 16 May and a final show at Forum Melbourne on Tuesday 19 May.

Frontier Members can access the presale from 12pm local time on Friday 3 October, before tickets go on sale from 12pm local time on Tuesday 7 October here.

After gaining attention for her co-writing collaborations with childhood friend, Gracie Abrams on The Secret Of Us, Audrey Hobert released her debut album Who’s The Clown? on August 15 to critical acclaim and praise from fans.

Audrey Hobert Australia and New Zealand Dates

Saturday 9 May

​Powerstation | Auckland, NZ

​Lic. All Ages ​

​ticketmaster.co.nz ​

Tuesday 12 May

​Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

​Lic. All Ages

​ticketek.com.au

Saturday 16 May

​The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

​Lic. All Ages ​

​ticketmaster.com.au

Tuesday 19 May

​Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

​Delic. All Ages

​ticketek.com.au