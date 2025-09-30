 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Audrey Hobert Sets Australia and New Zealand Dates for 'The Staircase To Stardom Tour'

Tickets go on sale from 12pm local time on Tuesday 7 October.

By: Sep. 30, 2025
Audrey Hobert Sets Australia and New Zealand Dates for 'The Staircase To Stardom Tour' Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Breakout US singer-songwriter Audrey Hobert will return to Australia in May 2026, bringing The Staircase To Stardom Tour across Australia and to New Zealand for the very first time. ​ 

Currently in Australia for her debut headline shows at The Lansdowne, Sydney and The Toff In Town, Melbourne, Hobert will perform a highly-anticipated debut show at Auckland’s Powerstation on Saturday 9 May, before heading over to Australia for shows at the Enmore Theatre, Sydney on Tuesday 12 May, The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane on Saturday 16 May and a final show at Forum Melbourne on Tuesday 19 May. 

Frontier Members can access the presale from 12pm local time on Friday 3 October, before tickets go on sale from 12pm local time on Tuesday 7 October here.

After gaining attention for her co-writing collaborations with childhood friend, Gracie Abrams on The Secret Of Us, Audrey Hobert released her debut album Who’s The Clown? on August 15 to critical acclaim and praise from fans.

Audrey Hobert Australia and New Zealand Dates

Saturday 9 May 
Powerstation | Auckland, NZ 
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
ticketmaster.co.nz ​ 

Tuesday 12 May 
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW 
​Lic. All Ages 
ticketek.com.au 

Saturday 16 May 
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD 
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
ticketmaster.com.au 

Tuesday 19 May 
Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC 
​Delic. All Ages 
ticketek.com.au 


Don't Miss a Australia - Melbourne News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Art
24 ratings

Art
Six
89 ratings

Six
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
60 ratings

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Operation Mincemeat
72 ratings

Operation Mincemeat

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos