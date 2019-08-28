Arts Centre Melbourne Welcomes New Trust Members

The Victorian Arts Centre Trust, which oversees the iconic Arts Centre Melbourne, has recently welcomed two Trustees to the Board confirmed by the Victorian Government Minister for Creative Industries, Martin Foley, MP.

Greta Bradman, operatic singer and psychologist, and Leigh Jones OAM, Commissioner at Fair Work Commission, will join the Victorian Arts Centre Trust effective immediately.

The appointment of Greta Bradman and Leigh Johns comes at a critical time as Australia's largest arts centre undertakes the most significant redevelopment in its history through the Reimaging Arts Centre Melbourne project, a key element of the Victorian Government's vision for the Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation.

The specialist skills and experience of the new Trustees will complement and augment the current Trust led by recently appointed President and social entrepreneur Ian Carson AM.

As a much-loved operatic soprano and psychologist who knows Arts Centre Melbourne well through her performance and fierce advocacy of the Arts Wellbeing Collective, Greta Bradman's experience in the arts and expertise will bring a poignant perspective to the Trust. Her ability to understand the unique pressures that a large performing arts centre experiences will be invaluable.

Leigh Johns brings his considerable experience in both industrial relations, and the arts and precinct, to the Trust. Recently appointed to the role of Commissioner at Fair Work Commission, Leigh's previous roles at the Commission include Chief Executive of Fair Work Building, Construction and Australian Building and Construction Commissioner and Chief Counsel.

Leigh has worked as a legal practitioner at Mallesons Stephen Jacques and was director of PwC Legal in Melbourne. He has a long-time commitment and love of the arts and was a Board member and Chair of the Australian Ballet School.

Arts Centre Melbourne would like to sincerely thank outgoing Trust members, Catherine McClements and Warwick Bray for their outstanding commitment and contribution to Arts Centre Melbourne. Both have been strong and passionate advocates for the beloved organisation and their insight, wisdom and guidance have contributed to the ongoing success of the organisation.





