Arts Centre Melbourne Serves Up All-star Line-up For HIGH TEA LIVE 2019

Australian musical theatre stars Michael Cormick and Melissa Langton, multi award-winning singer/songwriter Nina Ferro and singer, musical theatre and cabaret artist Danielle Matthews are among the stellar line-up of performers featuring in Arts Centre Melbourne's 2019 High Tea Live series. Previously known as Jazz High Tea, High Tea Live offers a high culture treat with an outstanding program featuring jazz, pop, cabaret, and Broadway. The beloved Arts Centre Melbourne tradition, features a different act on the first Sunday of every month from May until December.

Combining Melbourne's two great loves, food and culture, this high tea experience in The Pavilion is designed to delight all of the senses. Guests are greeted with a glass of Azahara bubbles on arrival before indulging in sumptuous sweet and savoury delights, paired with freshly brewed tea and coffee, all while enjoying some of Australia's best vocalists and musicians. The menu includes Arts Centre Melbourne's favourites, a strawberry tart with crème patisserie, passionfruit and white chocolate panna cotta with streusel, a rich chocolate brownie with chocolate mousse and scones with jam and cream.

The season begins in May with a High Tea Party for children and their families featuring All Day Fritz, Anna Go-Go and Andrew McClelland's Starting School. DJ Andrew McClelland will kick things off with a dance marathon for kids featuring hits from The Smiths, Prince, The Supremes, Beyoncé, Daft Punk and more. Once everyone is well and truly warmed up, All Day Fritz will bring their signature swinging tunes to the stage - joined by cult-favourite dance teacher, Anna Go-Go.

In June, multi award-winning vocalist and songwriter Nina Ferro will present Lady Be Good, an arrangement of songs by one of her most significant vocal influences, Ella Fitzgerald. Featuring Craig Schneider on piano and vocals, Frank DiSario on bass and Rod Gilbert on drums and vocals, Ferro will bring her powerful, evocative voice, stunning vocal range and captivating stage presence to these songs that are so dear to her.

Award-winning cabaret Exposing Edith, a tale of legendary French icon Edith Piaf will be brought to life by Michaela Burger and Greg Wain in July. The co-creators of the work tell the story of the legendary French icon Edith Piaf. Having explored the undertones of Piaf's vocals and lyrics using voice and acoustic guitar, Burger and Wain have created a performance which marries authentic French chanson and contemporary sounds. Burger will also share a collection of extraordinary stories of Piaf's life whilst taking on a multitude of key characters, from Piaf's half-sister Momone, to several of her lovers.

In August, Melissa Langton and Mark Jones will present a joyous, foot stomping, hand clapping celebration of the swinging sixties in What the World Needs Now. With breathtaking harmonies and off the wall humour, they will bring to life the hits of Tom Jones, Petula Clark, Dusty Springfield, The Beatles and more.

Audiences are invited to hear the hits The Phantom of the Opera, Beauty & The Beast, and Les Misérables when Michael Cormick sings the hits of Broadway in September. A professional performer since the young age of 14, Cormick brings a wealth of talent and flair to the hits of Broadway. Cormick will also share personal stories from some of his favourite shows that he has performed both in Australia and overseas.



In October there will be some Steaming Jazz with Stevenson's Rockets. Having performed at iconic jazz festivals both in Australia and abroad, each the best in their field, the quartet's four members know how to entertain. Their repertoire draws inspiration from early jazz legends such as Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton, Fats Waller and Benny Goodman.

Much loved performer Kane Alexander will bring to life some of his personal favourite songs from The Great American Songbook when he presents Swinging Sunday in September. Songs will include those written by George Gershwin, Harold Arlen and Johnny Mercer, to the classics made famous by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, and Sammy Davis Jr. Best known for his lead roles in musical theatre including The Wizard of Oz, Anything Goes and Les Misérables, Alexander will treat audiences to an afternoon of smooth classics.

High Tea Live will wrap up for the year with The Songs of Shirley Bassey starring Danielle Matthews in December. Matthews will take you behind the glitz and glamour and straight to the heart of one of the world's most captivating icons, Shirley Bassey. Performing a dazzling line-up of classic songs including 'Goldfinger', 'Diamonds Are Forever' and 'Big Spender', award-winning singing sensation Danielle Matthews will present a show-stopping performance of the Dame's greatest hits and hidden treasures.

Arts Centre Melbourne presents

High Tea Live

First Sunday every month

May - December

The Pavilion, 12pm (excluding High Tea Party)

Bookings: artscentremelbourne.com.au or 1300 182 183

2019 High Tea Live program

High Tea Party, Sunday 5 May, 11am & 2.30pm

Children and their families have the chance to boogie to All Day Fritz, Anna Go-Go and Andrew McClelland's Starting School.

Lady Be Good, Sunday 2 June

Multi award-winning vocalist and songwriter Nina Ferro will present an arrangement of songs by one of her most significant vocal influences, Ella Fitzgerald.



Exposing Edith, Sunday 7 July

A tale of legendary French icon Edith Piaf will be brought to life by Michaela Burger and Greg Wain.

What the World Needs Now, Sunday 4 August

Melissa Langton and Mark Jones will present a joyous, foot stomping, hand clapping celebration of the swinging sixties

Michael Cormick sings the hits of Broadway, Sunday 1 September

The musical theatre star will perform hits from The Phantom of the Opera, Beauty & The Beast, and Les Misérables as well as share personal stories from some of his favourite shows that he has performed

Steaming Jazz with Stevenson's Rockets, Sunday 6 October

The popular jazz quartet will draws inspiration from early jazz legends such as Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton, Fats Waller and Benny Goodman.

Swinging Sunday, Sunday 3 November

Much-loved performer Kane Alexander will bring to life some of his personal favourite songs from The Great American Songbook.

The Songs of Shirley Bassey, Sunday 1 December

Matthews takes audiences behind the glitz and glamour and straight to the heart of one of the world's most captivating icons, Shirley Bassey.





