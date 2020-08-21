Arts Centre Melbourne Presents CHOOSE YOUR OWN VARIETY WITH ALI MCGREGOR

Arts Centre Melbourne is streaming two episodes of the variety night for free exclusively on the Arts Centre Melbourne website.

Melbourne cabaret queen Ali McGregor is back to host a hilarious online variety show.

Arts Centre Melbourne is streaming two very special episodes of Ali's infamously fun variety night to you at home, with a twist. Available to watch for free exclusively on the Arts Centre Melbourne website.

Much like the Choose Your Own Adventure books of the '80s, audiences will have the power to choose which act to watch next and access some hidden content. A top hat icon will appear at various points in the interactive experience, and when clicked on you will be able to view bonus songs, encore performances, stories and random musings.

Joining Ali will be a top-notch line-up of the best comedians, cabaret stars and burlesque artists that Melbourne has to offer. Together they find a new way to bring the live cabaret experience to audiences online.

Each episode will be available to stream on demand for two weeks. So whether you're wearing trackies or sequins, you'll love what Ali has in store for you.

Warning: Contains adult themes and sexual references. Not suitable for audiences under 16 years of age.

All government regulations were followed in the making of this program, which was filmed during different stages of lock-down. This video is best viewed in a Chrome, Firefox or Safari browser. Technical difficulties may be experienced within an Internet Explorer browser.

Learn more and tune in here.

