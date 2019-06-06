Anthony Warlow And Jemma Rix To Star In JEKYLL AND HYDE 25th Anniversary Concert

Concertworks today announced that two of Australia's most popular musical theatre performers, Anthony Warlow and Jemma Rix will star in the first Australian concert production of Jekyll & Hyde in Melbourne on Friday 25 October and in Sydney on Saturday 2 November 2019.

"I am thrilled to have been invited to recreate the music and lyrics of Frank Wildhorn and Leslie Bricusse for this 25th anniversary celebration of Jekyll & Hyde. After reimagining these iconic characters for the concept recording, I look forward to bringing Frank's 'Gothic Musical' to the Australian stage in these concert performances" said Anthony Warlow.

Jekyll & Hyde features a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi Grammy and Tony nominated Frank Wildhorn with the Book and Lyrics by double Oscar and Grammy winning Leslie Bricusse. Jekyll & Hyde was originally conceived for the stage by Frank Wildhorn and Steve Cuden.

"I am absolutely thrilled that one of my favourite musical artists in the world, Anthony Warlow, is going to celebrate the 25th year of his amazing performance on the Jekyll & Hyde "Complete Works" double CD, with a series of theatrical concerts. Anthony has so many beautiful gifts as a musician and actor, and all were on display on those recordings. I'm sure audiences will be absolutely thrilled to see Anthony bring Leslie's and my work to life again. Anthony's performance on those recordings introduced a whole generation of fans around the world to Jekyll & Hyde, which has played everywhere in the world for 28 years now and shows no sign of slowing down!" said the composer, Frank Wildhorn.

Leslie Bricusse has written such musical hits as Stop the World - I Want to Get Off, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, The Roar of the Greasepaint - The Smell of the Crowd, Victor/Victoria, and Doctor Doolittle. Frank Wildhorn composed the international number one hit song for Whitney Houston, Where Do Broken Hearts Go and his musical theatre credits include Cyrano de Bergerac, The Count of Monte Cristo and The Scarlet Pimpernel.

Based on the "The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde" by Robert Louis Stevenson, Jekyll & Hyde is a tale of tantalising suspense about the duplicity of human nature: restraint and transgression, brutality and civility - a singularly compelling story of Victorian dread.

"The wait is finally over! This is the moment that has been so highly anticipated across the world for 25 years and audiences at last will experience Anthony Warlow performing Jekyll & Hyde. I am proud to present Anthony and Jemma Rix in this magnificent musical thriller," said Concertworks Executive Producer Paul Fanning.

"The popular, haunting and powerful music, including 'This is the Moment' that Anthony is so well-known for, will come alive in Melbourne with Australia's leading orchestra, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and in Sydney with the Sydney International Orchestra. The stunning, resplendent 'Victorian Gothic' costumes and the evocative lighting will truly lend to an unforgettable evening for audiences," said Mr Fanning.

The Creative Team for the 25th Anniversary production includes Chris Parker (Director), Vanessa Scammell (Musical Director), Victoria Horne (Costume Design), Michael Waters (Sound Design) and Jasmine Rizk (Lighting Design). Further casting announced in July.

For more information: www.concertworks.com.au/jekyll





