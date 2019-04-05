Amity Dry Returns With A Powerful New Cabaret Show FORTIFIED

This is a war story. But there are no guns and ammo, just angry words and hurt pride. It's a story about blowing up your life and starting again. About divorce, love, loss and discovering a strength you never knew you had. This is Amity at her most raw and heartfelt and if you loved her smash hit '39 Forever' it is not to be missed!

Fortified is raw, vulnerable and powerful. Created and written by Dry, Amity walks us through her life and inevitably how she's changed being the hopeful young 19-year-old who fell in love for the first time. The show opens with a fairy-tale. A Princess, and Prince and Happily Ever After- or so the Princess thought. Now a divorced performer and mother of two Amity sheds insight into life now. On top of the amazing performances and storyline, there is notable effort and time behind the details of the show. From the onstage banter between Amity and her Musical Director, Jamie Burgess, to the way Amity interacts with the audience, flawless would be a good description.

Amity Dry was previously best known for 'The Block' and her top 10 album 'The Lighthouse' but these days it's her cabaret shows and musical that generate the most buzz. Her show '39 Forever' was a smash hit in the 2017/ 2018 Adelaide Fringe, selling out its 15-show season and receiving multiple 5-star reviews. It went on the play the Melbourne International Comedy Festival with great reviews and tour nationally.

Amity's original musical 'Mother, Wife and the Complicated Life' premiered in the 2011 Adelaide Fringe and went on to play over 100 shows nationally to critical acclaim. It's played the 2014 New York Musical Theatre Festival, 'Commission for the Status of Women Conference' at the United Nations and is currently in development for a 2019 UK tour with the new title The (M)other Life.

Through poignant and powerful songs and clever, revealing monologues this amazing 40-year-old tells us if it's not good, then blow shit up be fortified.

FORTIFIED TOUR DATES

SYDNEY

April 12 & 13 Giant Dwarf, Redfern.

Tickets giantdwarf.com.au/events/amity-dry-fortified/

MELBOURNE Outer Metro

April 30 Knox Community Arts Centre

Tickets www.knox.vic.govau/kcac

MELBOURNE CHAPEL OFF CHAPEL, Prahran

May 1 5

Tickets chapeloffchapel.com.au/show/amity-dry-fortified/

BRISBANE

May 25 The Old Museum, Bowen Hills

Tickets wwwoldmuseum.org/event/amitydry255





