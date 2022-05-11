Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Albury Chamber Music Festival Set For November

Sally Anne-Russell and Mario Dobernig announced the festival programme to be held in Albury 4-6 November 2022.

May. 11, 2022  

Albury Chamber Music Festival Set For November

In an exciting announcement The Albury Chamber Music Festival launched in Melbourne on Saturday 7th April, in the beautiful home Astolat.

Sally Anne-Russell and Mario Dobernig announced the festival programme to be held in Albury 4-6 November 2022.

Albury will be transformed into Australia's classical music capital.

Come with us on a journey of 10 concerts over 3 days weaving our "Year of the Voice" theme throughout our concert series ...

Opera, singing pianos, musical theatre, classical, harmonic overtone singing, baroque

internationally superstars and plethora of famous talent. A three-day festival pass will give exclusive access to 10 extraordinary concerts and include a delicious three course dinner (plus a complimentary drink on arrival) as part of the Opening Gala celebrations.

Come and experience a unique festival of exceptional music-making in our beautiful locations: the intriguing ballroom at Adamshurst, the iconic St. Matthew's Anglican Church, and the exclusive Albury Club. Please join us for this exciting event and hear some of Australia's finest music-makers including Andrew Goodwin, Sally-Anne Russell, Andrea Lam, Yi Wang, David Drury, Mario Dobernig and John Bolton-Wood.

Mario Dobernig said, "Sally-Anne Russell and I are looking forward to presenting world class music and musicians in exquisiste settings and to connecting like-minded music lovers through music and social events."

For a comprehensive listing of all concerts and artists, please visit our webpage www.alburychambermusicfestival.com.au



Related Articles View More Australia - Melbourne Stories


More Hot Stories For You