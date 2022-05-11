Albury Chamber Music Festival Set For November

In an exciting announcement The Albury Chamber Music Festival launched in Melbourne on Saturday 7th April, in the beautiful home Astolat.

Sally Anne-Russell and Mario Dobernig announced the festival programme to be held in Albury 4-6 November 2022.

Albury will be transformed into Australia's classical music capital.

Come with us on a journey of 10 concerts over 3 days weaving our "Year of the Voice" theme throughout our concert series ...

Opera, singing pianos, musical theatre, classical, harmonic overtone singing, baroque

internationally superstars and plethora of famous talent. A three-day festival pass will give exclusive access to 10 extraordinary concerts and include a delicious three course dinner (plus a complimentary drink on arrival) as part of the Opening Gala celebrations.

Come and experience a unique festival of exceptional music-making in our beautiful locations: the intriguing ballroom at Adamshurst, the iconic St. Matthew's Anglican Church, and the exclusive Albury Club. Please join us for this exciting event and hear some of Australia's finest music-makers including Andrew Goodwin, Sally-Anne Russell, Andrea Lam, Yi Wang, David Drury, Mario Dobernig and John Bolton-Wood.

Mario Dobernig said, "Sally-Anne Russell and I are looking forward to presenting world class music and musicians in exquisiste settings and to connecting like-minded music lovers through music and social events."

For a comprehensive listing of all concerts and artists, please visit our webpage www.alburychambermusicfestival.com.au