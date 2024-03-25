Adults Only Magic Show Comes To Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Showmen Productions, who are comedy magicians Justin Williams and Sam Hume, are headed back to their hometown of Melbourne with their hilarious 18+ magic show aptly named – ‘ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW'. Fresh off stellar SELL-OUT SEASONS at Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023, Perth and Adelaide Fringe Festival 2023, and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2023; get ready for an absolute rowdy night of magic and fun in this absolute, jam-packed ADULTS ONLY spectacular! Magic duo Sam and Justin have toured across the world presenting their unique display of hilariously raucous comedy, mind-bending illusions and stunningly dangerous stunts, spiced with a dash of cheeky nudity!

“We have painstakingly put together completely original routines, bringing together a range of disciplines to deliver a show that is sure to leave an impression. We guarantee the people of the Perth have never seen anything like this before!” says Showman, Sam Hume.

After it's debut season in Melbourne, 2019; the show has gone onto perform at renowned festivals across Australia and the world, including sell-out seasons as apart of FRINGE WORLD, Adelaide Fringe and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in the UK. Having completely flipped the script on what you would expect from your typical magic show – replacing the top hats and bunny rabbits with naughty comedy and sex appeal – this is magic like you have never seen before!