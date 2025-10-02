 tracker
ALAKAZAM Comes to Trades Hall This Month

Performances run 8-19 October.

By: Oct. 02, 2025
ALAKAZAM Comes to Trades Hall This Month Image
After a sellout season at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Ben McCarthy is back with a brand-new comedy show: Alakazam, a playful solo-comedy featuring clowning and interactive games.   

Ben attempts to answer the question, 'What even is magic?' A bunny out of a hat? A sunset? Cutting a good-looking lady in two? What IS magic? 

In 2024 Ben debuted ‘Cadet Kelly is the Best Movie I've Ever Seen In My Friggin Life' at the Melbourne Fringe which received a nomination for Best Comedy of the festival.     

DISCLAIMER: This is not a real magic show involving magic tricks. There is however magic all around us which means every show is a magic show.

Performances run 8-19 October.




