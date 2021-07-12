Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

2021 Besen Family Artist Program Recipients Announced by Malthouse Theatre

Recipients are Aiv Puglielli (Sound Design & Composition), Alice Qin (Directing), Karine Larché (Set & Costume Design) and Nofar Szumer-Menashe (Lighting Design).

The Besen Family Artist Program offers four placements a year for artists to experience professional development at Malthouse Theatre. For 2021, the recipients are Aiv Puglielli (Sound Design & Composition), Alice Qin (Directing), Karine Larché (Set & Costume Design) and Nofar Szumer-Menashe (Lighting Design).

Now in its 17th year, the program has cultivated a new generation of ambitious theatre-makers with 2020 recipients including Hannah Fallowfield (Directing), James Henry (Sound Design & Composition), Rachel Lee (Lighting Design) and Morgan Rose (Dramaturgy).

The recipients are provided with opportunities to work across multiple projects at Malthouse Theatre between July to December 2021, including a broad experience of the company's operations plus connections with a range of practitioners, all under the guidance of a dedicated mentor.

The four artists are offered a bespoke program of workshops to assist in professional development goals and also receive $4,000 for the equivalent of four weeks' full time employment.


