By: Jan. 07, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards Image
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Austin Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Tyler Spillmann - TRIBUTE TO MILITARY VETERANS SHOW - Gaslight Baker Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Sarah Mills - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight Baker Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lisa Holcomb - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bastrop Opera House

Best Dance Production
SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight Baker Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Lisa Holcomb - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bastrop Opera House

Best Direction Of A Play
Jason Jones - FRANKENSTEIN - Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Best Ensemble
SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Vivianna Massaro - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight Baker Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Ben Cook - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight Baker Theatre

Best Musical
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bastrop Opera House

Best Performer In A Musical
Rebecca Woods - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Wimberley players

Best Performer In A Play
Tyler Spillmann - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Bastrop Opera House

Best Play
FRANKENSTEIN - Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rebecca Woods - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Wimberley players

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dylan Byrnes - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Wimberley players

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Tyler Spillmann - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight Baker Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Tyler Spillmann - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Gaslight Baker Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Broke Thespians Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre
Gaslight Baker Theatre
 



