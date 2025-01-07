Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Austin Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Tyler Spillmann - TRIBUTE TO MILITARY VETERANS SHOW - Gaslight Baker Theatre



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sarah Mills - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight Baker Theater



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lisa Holcomb - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bastrop Opera House



Best Dance Production

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight Baker Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Lisa Holcomb - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bastrop Opera House



Best Direction Of A Play

Jason Jones - FRANKENSTEIN - Gaslight-Baker Theatre



Best Ensemble

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight-Baker Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Vivianna Massaro - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight Baker Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Ben Cook - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight Baker Theatre



Best Musical

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bastrop Opera House



Best Performer In A Musical

Rebecca Woods - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Wimberley players



Best Performer In A Play

Tyler Spillmann - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Bastrop Opera House



Best Play

FRANKENSTEIN - Gaslight-Baker Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rebecca Woods - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Wimberley players



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dylan Byrnes - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Wimberley players



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Tyler Spillmann - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight Baker Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Tyler Spillmann - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Gaslight Baker Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Broke Thespians Theatre Company



Favorite Local Theatre

Gaslight Baker Theatre



