Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Tyler Spillmann - TRIBUTE TO MILITARY VETERANS SHOW - Gaslight Baker Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Sarah Mills - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight Baker Theater
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lisa Holcomb - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bastrop Opera House
Best Dance Production
SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight Baker Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Lisa Holcomb - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bastrop Opera House
Best Direction Of A Play
Jason Jones - FRANKENSTEIN - Gaslight-Baker Theatre
Best Ensemble
SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight-Baker Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Vivianna Massaro - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight Baker Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Ben Cook - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight Baker Theatre
Best Musical
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bastrop Opera House
Best Performer In A Musical
Rebecca Woods - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Wimberley players
Best Performer In A Play
Tyler Spillmann - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Bastrop Opera House
Best Play
FRANKENSTEIN - Gaslight-Baker Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rebecca Woods - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Wimberley players
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dylan Byrnes - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Wimberley players
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Tyler Spillmann - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight Baker Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Tyler Spillmann - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Gaslight Baker Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Broke Thespians Theatre Company
Favorite Local Theatre
Gaslight Baker Theatre
