Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Austin! Bastrop Opera House, Gaslight-Baker Theatre and more take home wins.
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Kelsey Layton - VALENTINE’S DAY CABARET - Bastrop Opera House
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Adrianna Rodriguez - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lisa Holcomb - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House
Best Dance Production
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions
Best Direction Of A Musical
Lisa Holcomb - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House
Best Direction Of A Play
Kelsey Layton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bastrop Opera House
Best Ensemble
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mike Fahrenthold - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Michael Walk - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House
Best Musical
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions
Best New Play Or Musical
SOMEWHERE - Gaslight-Baker Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Madison Aikens - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions
Best Performer In A Play
Candice Carraway - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bastrop Opera House
Best Play
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bastrop Opera House
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jacob Layton & Kelsey Layton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bastrop Opera House
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Theo Roe - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Magnolia Musical Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Shiloh Bartee - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Sophia Gutierrez - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bastrop Opera House
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
WILLY WONKA THE MUSICAL - Bastrop Opera House
Favorite Local Theatre
Bastrop Opera House
