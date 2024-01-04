Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Austin! Bastrop Opera House, Gaslight-Baker Theatre and more take home wins.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Kelsey Layton - VALENTINE’S DAY CABARET - Bastrop Opera House

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Adrianna Rodriguez - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lisa Holcomb - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House

Best Dance Production
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions

Best Direction Of A Musical
Lisa Holcomb - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House

Best Direction Of A Play
Kelsey Layton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bastrop Opera House

Best Ensemble
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mike Fahrenthold - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Michael Walk - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House

Best Musical
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions

Best New Play Or Musical
SOMEWHERE - Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Madison Aikens - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions

Best Performer In A Play
Candice Carraway - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bastrop Opera House

Best Play
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bastrop Opera House

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jacob Layton & Kelsey Layton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bastrop Opera House

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Theo Roe - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Magnolia Musical Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Shiloh Bartee - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Sophia Gutierrez - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bastrop Opera House

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
WILLY WONKA THE MUSICAL - Bastrop Opera House

Favorite Local Theatre
Bastrop Opera House



1
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Austin Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Austin Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Review: QUEER TO TELL: AUSTIN HOLIDAY EDITION at Soundspace at Captain Quacks Was a Joyful Photo
Review: QUEER TO TELL: AUSTIN HOLIDAY EDITION at Soundspace at Captain Quack's Was a Joyful Party!

Led by a charismatic EMCEE, a group of brave storytellers shared their unique LGBTQIA+ stories, weaving a rich tapestry of emotions that sparked laughter and tears. The one-night-only event, “Queer to Tell: Austin Holiday Edition”, kicked off the holiday season with a powerful message—or rather six—of love, resilience, and acceptance.

3
Review: ZACHS POP! at ZACH Feeds the Body and Soul! Photo
Review: ZACH'S POP! at ZACH Feeds the Body and Soul!

I’m sitting in Austin traffic, bearing the half an hour it takes to get from Mopac and Cesar Chavez to ZACH theatre on South Lamar, and I’m in a mood. I fear I’m going to be late to ZACH’s newest and latest Christmas fare: POP! Great, just great. Across the parking lot from the Kleburg theatre, at ZACH’s Topher Theatre, Scrooge is going onstage in an hour and he’s likely less cranky than me. Nevertheless, onward we go.

4
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Austin Awards; MATILDA THE MUSICAL, STEEL MAGNOLIAS, Bastrop O Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Austin Awards; MATILDA THE MUSICAL, STEEL MAGNOLIAS, Bastrop Opera House & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

