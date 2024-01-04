Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Kelsey Layton - VALENTINE’S DAY CABARET - Bastrop Opera House

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Adrianna Rodriguez - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lisa Holcomb - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House

Best Dance Production

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions

Best Direction Of A Musical

Lisa Holcomb - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House

Best Direction Of A Play

Kelsey Layton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bastrop Opera House

Best Ensemble

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mike Fahrenthold - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Michael Walk - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House

Best Musical

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions

Best New Play Or Musical

SOMEWHERE - Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Madison Aikens - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Zilker Theatre Productions

Best Performer In A Play

Candice Carraway - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bastrop Opera House

Best Play

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bastrop Opera House

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacob Layton & Kelsey Layton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bastrop Opera House

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Theo Roe - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Magnolia Musical Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Shiloh Bartee - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Bastrop Opera House

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Sophia Gutierrez - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bastrop Opera House

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

WILLY WONKA THE MUSICAL - Bastrop Opera House

Favorite Local Theatre

Bastrop Opera House