Tickets On Sale For DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS

Tickets are now on sale for the musical comedy "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" Book by Jeffrey Lane, music and lyrics by David Yazbek. Reservations can be made by calling (830) 798-8944, online at www.theHCCT.org, or at the box office.

Based on the popular 1988 MGM film with Michael Caine and Steve Martin, "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" is the story of two con men - cool and sophisticated Lawrence who lives in Beaumont Sur Mer, France and not so cool and sophisticated Freddy who has just arrived in Beaumont Sur Mer. Both men make a living by swindling women out of their money. They attempt to work together, only to find that this small French town isn't big enough for the two of them. They agree on a settlement: the first one to extract $50,000 from a young female target, heiress Christine Colgate - wins, and the other must leave town. A hilarious battle of mischief and mayhem ensues along with a fantastic jazzy-pop score by David Yazbek. "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" was nominated for a staggering eleven Tony Awards.

"Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" will be presented at the Hill Country Community Theatre, 4003 W FM 2147, Cottonwood Shores, between Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, at the traffic light. The show will open on July 18 and run for three weeks through August 4. Performances will be on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sunday matinees at 2:15 PM. Admission is $25 for adults and $12 for students with a valid ID.

PHOTO: Clayton Brooks (L) as Freddy Benson and Seth Smith as Lawrence Jameson in the musical comedy, "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" opening July 18 at the Hill Country Community Theatre.





