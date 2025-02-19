The Alchemy Theatre Announces Cast of GRAND HOTEL, THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Alchemy Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for Grand Hotel, The Musical. Grand Hotel, The Musical will be performed at the Whisenhunt at ZACH Theatre from May 30 - June 15, 2025.

The cast includes Taylor Bini as Flaemmchen, Cameron La Brie as Baron Felix Von Gaigern, Leslie Hethcox as Otto Kringelein, Tim Blackwood as Colonel Doctor Otternschlag, Sara Zare as Elizaveta Grushinskaya, Sarah-Marie Curry as Raffaela Ottanio, Richard C. Jones as Hermann Preysing, Patrick Regner as Erik Litnauer, Noah Steele as Rhona/Detective/Chauffeur/Shareholder, Ashton Slade Miller as the Doorman/Scullery Worker/Shareholder, Isaiah Jones as Jimmy 2/Bellman/Wealthy Couple/Shareholder, Noah Wood as the Gigolo/Scullery Worker/Wealthy Couple/Dancer, Megan Nasche as the Countess/Operator/Wealthy Couple/Woman in Lobby/Tootsie/Dancer, Max Green as Victor Sandor-Witt/Scullery Worker/Wealthy Couple/Zinnowitz, Sharon Robinson as Madame PeePee/Wealthy Couple/Tootsie/Operator and Ellie Jarrett Shattles as Trude.

Michael Cooper, Artistic Director of The Alchemy Theatre, will direct this musical with book by Luther Davis, music & lyrics by Robert Wright & George Forrest and additional music & lyrics by Maury Yeston. Grand Hotel, The Musical is based on Vicki Baum's novel Grand Hotel by arrangement with Turner Broadcasting Co., owner of the motion picture Grand Hotel. The musical is set in 1928 Berlin in the world's most luxurious yet vaguely tragic hotel. Richly contrasting rhythm and dance, comedy, glitz, heartache and tragedy are interwoven into this story that features a diverse ensemble cast and a lush and powerful score. Dr. Ellie Jarrett Shattles (2024 B. Iden Payne winner) has joined the team as Music Director and Noah Wood (2024 B. Iden Payne winner) will be the Choreographer. Rounding out the team led by Producer Marnie Near will be Costume Designer Sarah Rosenkranz, Set Designers Holly and Patrick Cowley with Dynamic Duo Productions, Lighting & Sound Designer Kallie Pierce, Graphic Designer Paige Hoover and Stage Manager Britney Salyer.

The Alchemy Theatre was founded in 2017 with a mission to produce theater for the Austin community that is, above all, honest and true. By telling stories that are meaningful and lasting, The Alchemy Theatre seeks to create a community of artists and audiences that celebrates the human experience together.

Comments