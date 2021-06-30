THE ADDAMS FAMILY Brings the Scares to Hill Country Community Theatre

Now grown-up, Wednesday Addams has fallen in love with Lucas Beineke, a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. But he is a "normal" man her parents have never met. And if that were not upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father that they plan to marry and begs him not to tell her mother.

Gomez must now do something he has never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. The Addams attempt to relate to the Beinekes, as Uncle Fester conspires with the spooky Addams ancestors to keep the discouraged young lovers together. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for the Beinekes.

Based on the famous cartoons created by Charles Addams, "The Addams Family" has a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. It is a smash-hit musical comedy that brings the magnificently macabre family to life...or death. "This is a snappy production," said Mike Rademaekers, the show's director. "It's an amazingly kooky, spooky, and altogether ooky show." Musical direction is by Christine Ashbaugh, and Kristi Stere choreographs.

The cast is led by Joi White and Jordan Jones, who play the roles of Morticia and Gomez, with Lauren Giarratano as Wednesday, Charles McLean as Pugsley, Jacey Lofton as Grandma, Kellen Koch as Lucas, Michael Fox as Mal Beineke, and Faith Trapane as Alice Beineke. They are joined by Lew Cohn as Uncle Fester and Richard Day as Lurch. Victoria Davis, Jackie Flynn, Easton Jones, Madison Puckett, and Alyiah Singleton play the Addams Ancestors.

"The Addams Family" is proudly presented by the Hill Country Community Theatre and runs from July 16 through August 8. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students and may be purchased online at www.theHCCT.org or by calling the box office at (830) 693-2474.