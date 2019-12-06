Street Corner Arts Presents THE BUTCHER OF BARABOO

In Baraboo, Wisconsin, the ground is white with snow and the air is black with laughs. Valerie is the town butcher with an axe to grind. Her daughter Midge is a pharmacist whose clientele extends beyond the drug store. Over one cold February week, the town cop - who just happens to be Valerie's sister-in-law - will try to sniff out this family's secrets and lies.

THE BUTCHER OF BARABOO by Marisa Wegrzyn held its world premiere at the acclaimed A Red Orchid Theatre in Chicago some years ago. This December, Street Corner Arts is excited to bring this gem of a dark comedy to our home at Hyde Park Theatre in its Austin Premiere!

Ms. Wegrzyn's work has been described as a cross between Martin McDonagh and the Coen brothers, unabashedly blending the spectres of violence and absurdist comedy with ridiculous unselfconscious characters that populate your local neighborhoods. Yep, this one's right up Street Corner's alley and yours.

This show features adult language and mature themes.

THE BUTCHER OF BARABOO by Marisa Wegrzyn is directed by Carlo Lorenzo Garcia and features Joy Cunningham, Natalie Garcia, Greg Ginther, Kelsey Mazak, and Amber Quick.

Design: Alison Marie Lewis (Lights), Aaron Flynn (Costumes), Toby Minor (Fights), Morgan Brochu (Stage Management), Carlo Lorenzo Garcia (Sound), Andrea Skola Summers (Producer), Jeremy Brown (Props), Carlo Lorenzo Garcia & Zac Thomas (Scenic Design), Zac Thomas (Technical Director), MJ Krauss (Scenic Consultant).

About the Playwright: Marisa Wegrzyn has had plays produced in Chicago at Steppenwolf Theatre, A Red Orchid Theatre, Theatre Seven of Chicago, Rivendell, and Chicago Dramatists; in New York Off-Broadway at Second Stage and Kef Theatre; regionally at CenterStage Baltimore, Moxie Theatre San Diego, Victory Theatre Center Los Angeles, and Hot City Theatre St Louis. She has been commissioned by Steppenwolf (twice), Yale Repertory Theatre, and Theatre Seven. She is a founding member of Theatre Seven in Chicago and is currently writing for TV (Goliath, Amazon) while continuing her work in theater around the country.

About the Director: Carlo Lorenzo Garcia is an actor/director who previously performed with Street Corner Arts in POCATELLO and JUNK. In Chicago, he served as Producing Director for Mary-Arrchie Theatre from 2008-2016. Carlo directed the highly acclaimed RED LIGHT WINTER (4 Jeff Award Nominations & 1 Jeff Award Win), OUR BAD MAGNET (2 Jeff Award Nominations), and AMERICAN BUFFALO (1 Jeff Award Nomination), and more. Other directing credits include RICHARD III with Wayward Productions and most recently, THE CHILDREN for Jarrott Productions. | www.carlogarcia.com

Where:

Hyde Park Theatre, 511 W 43rd St, Austin, TX 78751

When:

December 6 - December 21, 2019 at 8:00 PM

Special Monday Performance: December 9th at 8:00 PM

