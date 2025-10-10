Spotlight: THIS GIRL LAUGHS, THIS GIRL CRIES, THIS GIRL DOES NOTHING at OSCAR G. BROCKETT THEATRE

Texas Theatre and Dance presents This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing, a charming, fantastical story about the bond of sisterhood, growing up and finding your own way to happiness.

Three sisters are left in the forest by their woodcutter father. From this fairytale beginning, three resolutions are made – one sister will walk one way, one sister will walk the other and the third will stay right where she is. Twenty years later, having circumnavigated the globe, and fought vikings and crossed oceans and tamed wilds and achieved greatness the three meet again, as women.



By Finegan Kruckemeyer

Directed by Ishu and Joshua Rashon Streeter



PERFORMANCES

October 9 at 7:30 p.m. (PREVIEW)

October 10, 17 at 7:30 p.m.

October 11, 18 at 11:00 a.m.

October 11, 18 at 3:00 p.m.



This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing will tour to K-12 schools in Central Texas from October 28-December 2, 2025. Reach out to to get more information and add your school to the tour schedule.

