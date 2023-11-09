Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

STARGAZE Theater Festival Presented By Star Bandits Foundation

This compelling production is set to take the stage at Dougherty Arts Center on December 15th and 16th.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

Star Bandit Foundation has announced the upcoming production of Stargaze Theater Festival, a new theatrical experience that promises to captivate audiences with six original short plays written by local Austin playwrights.

This compelling production is set to take the stage at Dougherty Arts Center on December 15th and 16th. Full ticket price ($15) goes to the Star Bandit Foundation's grant fund for Austin artists. This special two-night-only performance will premiere Hang Man by Marcus Delzell, Treachery by Sarah Waddle, Do They Know We're Suffering by Dalton Anderson, Attachment Theory by Juneid Mosaheb, Robin Hood VS Dracula by Robbie Bland, and Memoirs From a Life by Max Freed.

"A refreshing and innovative approach to empowering the local arts," said Mackamie Jones, bestselling author of A Memoir for a Lake Monster. "People often halt at the idea of contributing to the arts because of the significant time investment it often requires. Regarding theater, short plays are a brilliant approach at making the entry barrier more accessible and welcoming. The Star Bandits are spearheading a new artistic movement." These never-before-seen short plays are produced, directed, and written by local Austin artists. The festival encourages participation in theater, even in the form of short plays, serving as a stepping stone for those aspiring to delve deeper into the world of theater. Performance Dates and Times: - December 15th, 7:30pm - December 16th, 7:30pm (ASL interpreted performance) For more information or to reserve tickets, please visit starbandits.org.

The Star Bandit Foundation is a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to supporting and empowering Texas-based artists. Our mission is to foster a thriving arts community in Austin by providing financial assistance to artists who may not otherwise have access to resources and opportunities. We believe that art is essential to a healthy and vibrant society and that it should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial circumstances. We are committed to promoting diversity, inclusivity, and equity in the arts, and we strive to support artists from all backgrounds and communities.





