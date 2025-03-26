Review: VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stage Austin presents the hysterical Christopher Durang comedy VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE from March 21st through April 8th at Sterling Stage Austin.

I’m a big fan of Christopher Durang’s work—from Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All for You to Mrs. Bob Cratchit’s Wild Christmas Binge. His midnight-dark comedy and razor-sharp wit always stand out, and this 2013 Tony Award-winning Best Play showcases Durang’s skill to perfection. He masterfully infuses absurdity into the mundane, provoking uproarious laughter.

Set in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, the play takes place at the family home of Vanya and Sonia. They have spent their adult lives caring for their aging parents, while their sister Masha has been the breadwinner as a Hollywood star. A surprise visit from Masha, a costume party, and her hunky boy-toy Spike upend the siblings’ routine. As they say, hilarity ensues—and in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, the ensuing hilarity is biting and sharp.

Director Tracy Arnold has assembled a first-rate cast that delights audiences. While the pacing lags slightly at the top of the show, it picks up momentum, and the play remains thoroughly engaging. Some of the blocking feels static in early scenes, but the dynamism of the performances compensates for it.

Veteran actor Rick Felkins as Vanya is the calm at the center of the storm. When he finally reaches his breaking point, he delivers a blistering monologue that sets us back in our seats. Everyone calls Vanya cranky, but he’s practically a teddy bear compared to his constantly complaining sister Sonia, played by Sheryl Gilchrist. Her self-pity, particularly her frequent reminders that she is the adopted child, could easily grow tiresome, but Gilchrist makes Sonia endlessly compelling. Her imitation of Dame Maggie Smith in California Suite is an absolute showstopper.

As the youngest sister, Masha, Jody Rudman balances breezy confidence with frantic insecurity, portraying an aging actress desperate to hold onto her status. Ty McLeod is excellent as her vacuous boy-toy, Spike. All perfect smile, smarmy charm, and an inability to keep his clothes on, McLeod’s performance hilariously clashes with the more reserved household.

In supporting roles, Frida Cantu’s Nina is a breath of fresh air, her sweetness hinting at unexpected depth beneath the surface. Christina Little-Manley, an Austin theater favorite, nearly steals the show as Cassandra, the chaotic, soothsaying housekeeper. With impeccable comedic timing and a knack for physical humor, she stops the show every time she enters. Imagine a mixture of Helga ten Dorp, Madam Arcoti and Nostradamus. I've seen Little-Manley in many shows over the years and this role is one of her very best.

The production’s technical elements are equally impressive. Chase Staggs’ set design is simply beautiful, adding a depth to Sterling Stage Austin that makes the audience feel like they are inside the home rather than merely looking in. Justin Lavergne’s warm, homey lighting enhances this effect, while Darren Scharf’s nostalgic sound design ties everything together. Erin Pena’s costumes are tons of fun, especially Sonia’s party gown and Cassandra’s bohemian ensemble.

If you have the chance, don’t miss VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE at Sterling Stage Austin. This production delivers an abundance of laughs and unexpected heart—a rare theatrical treat.

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE

by Christopher Durang

Directed by Tracy Arnold

The Stage Austin

Sterling Stage Austin,

6134 E Highway 290, Austin

Tickets: $25 - $20 thestageaustin.com

Photo credit: Tony Zavaleta

Reader Reviews