Review: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at Magnolia Musical Theatre

Not even the unpredictable Texas skies could dampen the colorful, splashy joy of The SpongeBob Musical at Magnolia Musical Theatre. Performed outdoors amid warm breezes and the occasional drizzle, this production delivered a high-energy, family-friendly spectacle that had lawn chairs shaking with laughter and children dancing in the grass.

Based on the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon created by Stephen Hillenburg, The SpongeBob Musical is a surprisingly heartfelt and sharply written stage adaptation that balances zany humor with genuine emotional depth. The musical made its Broadway debut in 2017 following a successful tryout in Chicago. While it may have seemed an unlikely candidate for the stage, the production earned widespread critical acclaim for its inventive staging, vibrant design, and cross-generational appeal, receiving 12 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

At its core, the musical remains true to the joyful chaos of the animated series while expanding its narrative scope. When Bikini Bottom is threatened by an impending volcanic eruption, our eternally optimistic sponge hero, SpongeBob (DJ DelVecchio), springs into action. With the help of his Best Friend Patrick (Tanner Trigg) and the brilliant inventor Sandy Cheeks (Carrigan Young), SpongeBob sets out to save their undersea home, even as fear, misinformation, and opportunism threaten to divide the town. What unfolds is a buoyant, song-filled adventure about friendship, identity, and believing in the power of community.

The score, a true standout of the production, is an eclectic mix of musical styles contributed by a wide array of artists including David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Panic! at the Disco, John Legend, and They Might Be Giants, among others. Rather than feeling disjointed, the music comes together in a surprisingly cohesive way, echoing the show's central message that embracing individuality makes us stronger. With its mix of clever satire, heartfelt moments, and irresistibly catchy tunes, The SpongeBob Musical is more than a cartoon come to life; it is a celebration of optimism in the face of uncertainty, perfect for audiences of all ages.

Bringing animated characters to life onstage is no small feat, but this production wisely favors creativity over cartoonishness. Rather than mimic the series’ iconic costumes, the cast wears bright, suggestive outfits that allow personality and physicality to do the storytelling, making it feel more grounded and relatable, especially for young audiences.

DelVecchio captures much of SpongeBob’s cheerfulness through subtle physicality, though I found myself wishing for a touch more childlike innocence, that signature sparkle of wonder that makes the character so endearing. Still, it is a thoughtful, measured performance that blends well within the show’s strong ensemble.

And what an ensemble it is. This is truly a company piece, and Magnolia’s cast rises to the challenge with high energy, crisp harmonies, and tight dance numbers choreographed with flair by Matthew Kennedy. From pop to rap to a high-stakes ladder climb, the movement across the stage, and sometimes into the sky, is inventive, engaging, and consistently fun.

A few musical numbers deserve special applause. “BFF,” SpongeBob and Patrick’s goofy ode to eternal friendship, is playfully staged and had the kids around me humming along. “When the Going Gets Tough,” led by a deliciously scheming Kennedy as Plankton, is a scene-stealing villain number, slick, ridiculous, and delivered with comic precision.

Young brings warmth and confidence to Sandy the Squirrel, Bikini Bottom’s brains and brawn. Her vocals are strong, though her Texas accent occasionally slips. Still, the chemistry among the leads and the ensemble’s unwavering commitment keep the show’s momentum lively and upbeat.

A special shoutout to Jacob Rosenbaum for his delightfully droll take on Squidward. Extra legs and all, he brought the perfect balance of deadpan exasperation and tap-dancing flair, earning big laughs and a few well-deserved cheers.

Special credit goes to the design team, particularly Desiderio Roybal, whose vibrant and whimsical set transformed the outdoor stage into a candy-colored Bikini Bottom. Even under the threat of rain, it glowed with charm. A few sound hiccups, likely weather-related, surfaced early on, but the cast powered through like pros, never breaking stride.

Ultimately, The SpongeBob Musical at Magnolia Musical Theatre is a delightful escape, filled with catchy tunes, wacky humor, and life-affirming messages that reach beyond the target age group. Whether you’re seven or seventy, there’s something undeniably magical about sitting under the stars and watching SpongeBob remind us that optimism, teamwork, and a little silliness can go a long way.

The SpongeBob Musical

Book by Kyle Jarrow

Musical Production Conceived by Tina Landau

Based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg

Directed by Rick Roemer

Music Direction by Susan Finnigan



Magnolia Musical Theatre at The Hill Country Galleria

Outdoor Theatre

12700 Hill Country Rd.

Bee Cave, TX 78738

ADMISSION IS FREE

Show Runs through August 16th, 2024

Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8:00pm





